Sogeclair: Annual results for 2021

Blagnac, France, March 16th 2022-5.35pm,

Montreal, Canada

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2021

Consolidated turnover: €121.0M, -1.6% (Like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis: +2.1%)

EBITDA (1): €10.5M, +61.5%

Equity: €60.8M, +27.8%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the year ended December 31st 2021.

The Board of Directors met on March 10, 2022 has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.

As announced and despite a very negative base effect in the first quarter, business grew by 2.1% on a like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis, EBITDA rose sharply by 61.5%, and equity increased by 27.8%.

In €M 2021 2020 2021 / 2020 Turnover 121.0 123.1

-1.6%

International 57.1

64.9

-12.0%

EBITDA (1) 10.5 6.5 +61.5%

As a % of turnover 8.7% 5.3%

Operating Income 4.1 -13.3* NS As a % of turnover 3.4%

-10.8%

Net Result 3.4 -13.8**

NS Including group share 2.6

-14.3



























(1) Operating result – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

* Of which €-12.4M in provisions and charges related to the Covid-19

** Of which €-2.0M of deferred tax write-off following the Covid-19





The highlights of the year are:

- Budget overruns on large simulator programs,

- The recovery of commercial aviation in the second half of 2021,

- The acquisition of a 15% stake by Dassault Systèmes into the subsidiary A.V. Simulation,

- The extension of the scope of the Extra-Financial Performance Report (CSR) (3/4 of the turnover and 2/3 of the workforce).





EBITDA / Division



1st half 2021



2nd half 2021



2021



In €M



As a % of turnover Aerospace 2.8 4.1 7.0 7.5% Simulation -1.2 4.1 2.9 10.8% Vehicle -0.5 0.1 -0.4 -28.8% Parent Company 0.6 0.4 1.0 Total 1.8 8.7 10.5 8.7%

























Any apparent differences in sums are due to rounding.







Profitability:

- Aerospace is up sharply under the base effect of 2020, the operating income stands at €4.4M (4.7% of turnover).

- Simulation is down due to the effect of investments in major vehicle and rail programs, the operating income stands at €0.7 million (2.5% of sales).

- Vehicle whose activity does not yet cover fixed costs and commercial investments, the operating income was €0.7 million.

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors held on March 10th 2022 decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12th 2022, a dividend of €0.90 per share.

Perspectives

The ONE SOGECLAIR plan is already being deployed, it will bring about performance for customers, teams, shareholders and stakeholders.

The consequences of the geopolitical situation are difficult to measure to date, but it does reinforce the relevance of SOGECLAIR's investments in the dual activities (civilian and military).

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2022, on May 04th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR provides consulting services, engineering and technological products to the aeronautical, aerospace, vehicle, railway and defence sectors. Its employees are spread over 4 continents.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President / Olivier PEDRON, Executive Vice President

www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

