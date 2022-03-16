U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.29
    +42.84 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,752.74
    +208.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,183.62
    +235.00 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.79
    +43.82 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.37
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -20.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0059 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5660
    +0.2660 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,207.99
    +1,032.21 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Sogeclair: Annual results for 2021

Sogeclair
·3 min read
Sogeclair
Sogeclair

Blagnac, France, March 16th 2022-5.35pm,
Montreal, Canada

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2021

Consolidated turnover: €121.0M, -1.6% (Like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis: +2.1%)
EBITDA (1): €10.5M, +61.5%
Equity: €60.8M, +27.8%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the year ended December 31st 2021.
The Board of Directors met on March 10, 2022 has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.
As announced and despite a very negative base effect in the first quarter, business grew by 2.1% on a like-for-file perimeter and exchange rate basis, EBITDA rose sharply by 61.5%, and equity increased by 27.8%.

In €M

2021

2020

2021 / 2020

Turnover

121.0

123.1

-1.6%

International

57.1

64.9

-12.0%

EBITDA (1)

10.5

6.5

+61.5%

As a % of turnover

8.7%

5.3%

Operating Income

4.1

-13.3*

NS

As a % of turnover

3.4%

-10.8%

Net Result

3.4

-13.8**

NS

Including group share

2.6

-14.3







(1) Operating result – other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

* Of which €-12.4M in provisions and charges related to the Covid-19
** Of which €-2.0M of deferred tax write-off following the Covid-19


The highlights of the year are:
- Budget overruns on large simulator programs,
- The recovery of commercial aviation in the second half of 2021,
- The acquisition of a 15% stake by Dassault Systèmes into the subsidiary A.V. Simulation,
- The extension of the scope of the Extra-Financial Performance Report (CSR) (3/4 of the turnover and 2/3 of the workforce).



EBITDA / Division



1st half 2021



2nd half 2021



2021



In €M



As a % of turnover

Aerospace

2.8

4.1

7.0

7.5%

Simulation

-1.2

4.1

2.9

10.8%

Vehicle

-0.5

0.1

-0.4

-28.8%

Parent Company

0.6

0.4

1.0

Total

1.8

8.7

10.5

8.7%







Any apparent differences in sums are due to rounding.


Profitability:
- Aerospace is up sharply under the base effect of 2020, the operating income stands at €4.4M (4.7% of turnover).
- Simulation is down due to the effect of investments in major vehicle and rail programs, the operating income stands at €0.7 million (2.5% of sales).
- Vehicle whose activity does not yet cover fixed costs and commercial investments, the operating income was €0.7 million.

Dividend proposal
The Board of Directors held on March 10th 2022 decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12th 2022, a dividend of €0.90 per share.

Perspectives
The ONE SOGECLAIR plan is already being deployed, it will bring about performance for customers, teams, shareholders and stakeholders.
The consequences of the geopolitical situation are difficult to measure to date, but it does reinforce the relevance of SOGECLAIR's investments in the dual activities (civilian and military).

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2022, on May 04th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR
SOGECLAIR provides consulting services, engineering and technological products to the aeronautical, aerospace, vehicle, railway and defence sectors. Its employees are spread over 4 continents.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President / Olivier PEDRON, Executive Vice President
www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

    Kohl's rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, but said this month that it was in touch with more than 20 parties and has provided some of them access to more financial data. "The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan," Kohl's said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding the engagement with potential bidders was "robust and ongoing". Hudson's Bay did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Drops After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets. That Isn’t the Only Issue.

    The size of the cut in purchases for 2023 looks small, but investors in the aerospace company still seem to care.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Michael Price, Who Saw Value in Companies’ Struggles, Dies at 70

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael F. Price, a renowned value investor known for pushing for change at underperforming companies, has died. He was 70.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeHe died peacefully in his slee