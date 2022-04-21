Sogeclair: Combined General Meeting of May 12, 2022: availability of preparatory documents

Sogeclair





Blagnac, April 21st 2022

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 12, 2022

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

The company's shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's headquarters, Zone aéroportuaire, 7, avenue Albert Durand, 31700 Blagnac.

The prior notice including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO (Gazette of Obligatory Legal Announcements) n°40 of April 4, 2022 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO of April 25, 2022 and in a legal gazette (La Dépêche du Midi) on April 25, 2022.

The preparatory documents for the Shareholder’s Meeting as defined in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website (www.sogeclair.com).

Company Shareholders can also get the Shareholders’ meeting documents starting from the convening date. Thus, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations:

- any registered shareholder may, until the 5th (included) day prior to the shareholders’ meeting, request the company to send him/her the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if necessary at his/her express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submittal of a certificate of participation in the register of bearer shares that is held by the approved register holder;

- any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2022, on May 04th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR provides consulting services, engineering and technological products to the aeronautical, aerospace, vehicle, railway and defence sectors. Its employees are spread over 4 continents.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts : Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President / Olivier PEDRON, Executive Vice President

www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

