U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,198.92
    +17.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,183.36
    +308.51 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,920.83
    -41.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.56
    +11.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.20
    +0.62 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    +23.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    26.93
    +1.08 (+4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    -0.0140 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0092 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0790
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,677.54
    +1,044.94 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,408.26
    +14.60 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Sogeclair: composition of the officers of the Shareholders’ meeting of May 12, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sogeclair
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Blagnac, May 03rd 2021 – 5.35pm

Composition of the officers of the Shareholders meeting of May 12, 2021

In the context of the General Meeting of May 12, 2021, Mr. Philippe ROBARDEY, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has appointed the following as tellers:

  • Mrs Anne ROBARDEY,

  • The company KEY’S, represented by Mr. Marc DAROLLES,

who are among the ten shareholders with the greatest number of voting rights on the date of the convocation of the General Meeting.

Mrs Charlène CHAIX will act as secretary.

Estimated date of the 1st quarter turnover 2021 : 05 May 2021 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity support to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Euronext® Family Business Index -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR /www.sogeclair.com - +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • BioNTech Soars to Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose as much as 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share at the open, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.7% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.7%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer rose as much as 2.4% on Monday for the biggest gain since April 16.Moderna also jumped as much as 5.6% in early trading, and the stock topped its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 3% and Novavax Inc. with a 12% decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Charlie Munger: 'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success'

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger dissed bitcoin once more at the annual meeting of shareholders on Saturday.

  • 5 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Wealthsimple Raises Money at $4 Billion Value; Drake Buys In

    (Bloomberg) -- Power Corp. of Canada’s Wealthsimple online brokerage raised C$750 million ($610 million) in a funding round that valued it about $4 billion, more than triple what it was worth in October.The round was led by existing investors Meritech Capital Partners and Greylock Partners, the Toronto-based company said Monday. Also participating are Canadian celebrities including rapper Drake, actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael J. Fox and basketball player Kelly Olynyk.Wealthsimple, which has more than 2 million users, is benefiting from surging valuations for tech companies and an increase in online trading that has fueled rivals like Robinhood Markets Inc. Wealthsimple offers commission-free stock trading as well as automated investing, cryptocurrency trading and tax services.Chief Executive Officer Michael Katchen said last year the company is building out cash, checking, insurance and mortgage products to try to become users’ primary financial institution.The financing announcement confirmed a Bloomberg report on April 30 that the company was in talks to raise money at a valuation of at least C$4.3 billion. Wealthsimple raised C$114 million at a C$1.5 billion post-money valuation in October, giving it unicorn status.The latest funding round consisted of a C$250 million primary offering by Wealthsimple and a C$500 million secondary offering by Power Corp. and its subsidiaries. Power Corp., the Canadian financial conglomerate controlled by the Desmarais family, will hold 43% of Wealthsimple after the financing, including the portions owned by Power-controlled IGM Financial Inc. and Great-West Lifeco Inc.Power Corp. shares climbed 1.7% to C$36.39 at 9:40 a.m. in Toronto, while IGM advanced 2.8% to C$45.09 and Great-West rose 0.5% to C$35.83.(Updates with share moves in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Headwinds facing Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have some investors fretting

    For some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a list of post-pandemic challenges including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and more environmental and social disclosure demands are prompting a rethink on Warren Buffett's conglomerate. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at its annual meeting on Saturday. "But that's gotten harder," Munger added.

  • Digital Dollar Project to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots

    The U.S. nonprofit Digital Dollar Project said on Monday it will launch five pilot programs over the next 12 months to test the potential uses of a U.S. central bank digital currency, the first effort of its kind in the United States. The private-sector pilots initially will be funded by Accenture Plc and involve financial firms, retailers and NGOs, among others. The aim is to generate data that could help U.S. policymakers develop a digital dollar.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Wall Street kicks off month on strong footing, growth stocks lag

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally. The stocks have struggled to maintain the upward trajectory they had coming into reporting season.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector slows in April amid supply challenges

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. The White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adult Americans has led to a boom in demand.

  • Ether’s Price Rally Above $3.2K Appears Spot-Driven, Boding Well for Further Gains

    "Ether's spot-driven rally is primarily due to excitement around the impending EIP 1559 upgrade," one market expert said.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone.The rise of Ether suggests there’s room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves. Bitcoin now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, and Ether makes up 15%, according to tracker CoinGecko. Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest. Proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Monday. Bitcoin climbed above $58,000, while Ether jumped 6% to $3,151 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally. Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging oil profits could actually be good for the clean energy race

    ﻿It was a fine week for the world’s top oil and gas companies, which are back in the black after one of the steepest declines ever for global oil demand and prices during the pandemic. BP, Shell, Total, Exxon, and Chevron all posted big earnings for the first quarter of 2021 buoyed by a return of the price of a barrel of oil to pre-pandemic levels around $60 per barrel since early February. US government analysts are now bullish oil demand will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2022 suggesting that these profits, along with greenhouse gas emissions, will continue to rise.