U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.49
    +44.82 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,400.62
    +280.54 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.12
    +220.46 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.20
    +30.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.53
    +3.39 (+5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +23.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.56 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    +0.0102 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7920
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,609.64
    +1,025.19 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.51
    -6.93 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2021/07/31

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sogeclair
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)

DATE

Total number of shares in the share capital

Total number of voting rights

31 July 2021

3,204,901

Total voting rights - brut: 5,355,403

Total voting rights - net*: 5,211,481

* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation

    "Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the company's nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view," Hall, who was removed as chairman earlier this year, said in an letter to the board. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Velodyne shares were up about 14% on Monday after having tumbled about 80% since the company went public in September through a merger with a blank-check company.

  • Recent 11% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shareholders, they're still up 222% over 1 year

    The Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) share price has had a bad week, falling 11%. Despite this, the stock is a...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

    Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by better than 2-to-1, returning 214% to the S&P 500's 103% through Aug. 19, 2021. It's not surprising, really, since the Nasdaq index consists of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the exchange. While that's helpful in understanding where investors should have looked for winning stocks back then, you want to know which stocks to buy today, ones that will help make the Nasdaq 100 a winning investment over the next five or 10 years.

  • Can Enbridge Support Its Dividend?

    Dividend yields have fallen to lows not seen in decades. With the S&P 500 rallying double digits this year, the average dividend yield on stocks in that index is now at a 20-year low of 1.3%. It also makes them question stocks with high dividend yields like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which currently clocks in at 7.2%.

  • GM orders recall on EVs, JD.com’s record-setting growth, Robinhood’s stock rides a wave of potential

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down some of Monday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;JD.com&nbsp;beating estimates fueled by a record-setting quarterly growth of new users, GM's ordering a recall on all Chevrolet Bolt EVs over battery concerns, and Robinhood seeing a bump in its stock as analysts emphasize the potential of the company’s growth.