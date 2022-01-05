U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

Sogeclair:Voting rights as at 2021/12/31

Sogeclair
·1 min read
In this article:
SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)

DATE

Total number of shares in the share capital

Total number of voting rights

31 December 2021

3,204,901

Total voting rights - brut: 5,355,843

Total voting rights - net*: 5,211,249

* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

