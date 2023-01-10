U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.53
    +22.44 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,657.95
    +140.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.15
    +90.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.46
    +22.55 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    +0.76 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0940 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2040
    +0.3380 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,420.85
    +79.19 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.70
    +4.63 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2022/12/31

Sogeclair
·1 min read
Sogeclair
Sogeclair

SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)


DATE

Total number of shares in the share capital

Total number of voting rights

31 December 2022

3,204,901

Total voting rights - brut: 5,360,316

 

 

Total voting rights - net*: 5,214,835


* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

        

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Individual investors who hold 48% of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) gained 12%, institutions profited as well

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Will Pinterest Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Will Make You A Millionaire

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 penny stocks that will make you a millionaire. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Penny Stocks That Will Make You A Millionaire. Penny stocks can be an attractive option for investors looking to get in on the stock […]

  • 2 Stocks I Bought For 2023 (and Beyond)

    With the Nasdaq Composite falling 33% in the year, it might have seemed like every time you bought a stock, it fell 20%, 30%, or more in the following weeks. For reference, if you invested $10,000 in the Nasdaq Composite at the beginning of 2009, you would have over $65,300 today -- even after the drop in 2022. Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) got crushed in 2022, falling nearly 59%.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $42.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Is Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) and Exact Sciences (EXAS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.