U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,274.09
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,903.72
    -76.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,945.68
    +7.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.94
    +6.63 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    +1.80 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.50
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    -0.27 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0072 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    -0.0340 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0086 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3550
    +0.2650 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,395.72
    -17.78 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.43
    +0.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 31/07/2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sogeclair
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SOG.PA
Sogeclair
Sogeclair

SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)

DATE

Total number of shares in the share capital

Total number of voting rights

30 June 2022

3,204,901

Total voting rights - brut: 5,355,854

 

 

Total voting rights - net*: 5,211,671

* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares –  shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

Attachment


Recommended Stories