U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,458.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,632.50
    +34.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.19
    +0.48 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.39
    -0.76 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1100
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,868.00
    -1,230.45 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,449.64
    -21.78 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,360.64
    +29.27 (+0.10%)
     

Sogou to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Friday, May 14, 2021, before U.S. market hours.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng
Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 8068
Email: ir@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu
Sogou Public Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)
Email: press@sogou-inc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-14-2021-301286330.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • NYDIG CEO Explains How Latest Partnership Could Bring Bitcoin to 300M US Bank Accounts

    The latest in NYDIG’s year of institutional partnerships has perhaps the broadest potential for financial inclusion in Bitcoin yet.

  • U.S. Shale Pre-Hedge Revenues Set To Hit All-Time High In 2021

    The US shale industry is set to achieve a significant milestone in 2021: If WTI futures continue their strong run and average at $60 per barrel this year and natural gas and NGL prices remain steady

  • Fed says stock market boom, 'ebullient' investors warrant caution

    Booming stocks, internet-driven "meme" investments and the black box of hedge fund financing pose increasing risks as the U.S. economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and investor appetite soars, the Federal Reserve warned on Thursday in its latest report on financial stability. "With investors ebullient on expectations for a strong rebound, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure the financial system is resilient," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a statement released alongside the U.S. central bank's semi-annual report, which reiterated some longstanding concerns and highlighted new ones. Commercial real estate remains potentially vulnerable, the Fed said, particularly after a pandemic that may dim demand for office space, and businesses and households "remain under considerable strain" due to the impact of the virus.

  • Banks Are Making It Harder for Hedge Funds to Leverage Their Bets After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- The dust hadn’t yet settled on Archegos Capital Management’s implosion, when hedge funds started shifting their bets toward banks that avoided getting hurt, hoping to keep leveraging up just like before. Good luck with that.For weeks behind the scenes, Wall Street’s giants have been autopsying failures at rivals including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc., identifying risks that they plan to address by more thoroughly vetting hedge funds or imposing more onerous terms on their trades, according to people close to the discussions. No one wants to be the next to tell shareholders and regulators how they failed to heed the lessons of Archegos.Inside Bank of America Corp., which refused to do business with Archegos, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has been quizzing subordinates on what more is needed to protect the firm. The episode has hardened the resolve of Wells Fargo & Co. executives that low-risk margin lending is wiser, even if less profitable. UBS Group AG CEO Ralph Hamers has signaled that clients will have to hand over more information when borrowing.And in New York, managers of small hedge funds who lack the negotiating clout of trading whales are grousing. For the little guy especially, the saga will make it harder to borrow money from banks to finance bets.While specific measures will vary by bank and client -- and in many cases are still being ironed out -- the talks and tensions point to greater pressure on clients to reveal their biggest wagers, stricter margin limits on those positions, more frequent collateral adjustments and more rigorous audits. The deliberations were described by executives close to prime brokerage desks and money managers.“There will be more calories expended, both in terms of those desks doing due diligence in the market as well as in some cases they may outright ask clients about that,” Mike Edwards, deputy chief investment officer at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, a $3 billion hedge fund. Previously, it was “not a requirement at most places that you would disclose to a swap counterparty that you have the same position on at multiple places.”Such concerns have risen to the top of the regulatory world. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the head of the Board’s financial stability committee, called for “more granular, higher-frequency disclosures” on Thursday.“The Archegos event illustrates the limited visibility into hedge-fund exposures and serves as a reminder that available measures of hedge-fund leverage may not be capturing important risks,” she said.Two Sigma’s MoveThe thirst from banks to boost business with clients like Bill Hwang’s Archegos allowed him to shop for the most generous terms and amplify his wagers. He was able to parlay over $20 billion of his fortune into total bets that exceeded $100 billion, built on the back of banks tripping over each other to fuel his leveraged empire. Hwang used that to to make aggressive asks, demanding strikingly off-market margin terms -- such as $8.50 in leverage for every $1 he put in -- for building his book in Chinese stocks. Some banks demurred, others played ball.In the wake of his fund’s collapse, it’s less likely that other hedge funds will be able to win such terms. Bank officials declined to be interviewed.No bank got hit harder than Credit Suisse when Archegos was unable to meet margin calls from prime brokers in March. The Swiss bank lost more than $5.5 billion after losing a race with peers to sell off the family office’s unusually concentrated and leveraged bets on stocks, in a portfolio that swelled to more than $100 billion.Not too long after, Two Sigma heard from contacts at Credit Suisse, according to people with knowledge of the exchange: Could the investment firm please trim its exposure and move a few billion dollars somewhere else?It wasn’t a hardship; investment firms as big as the $58 billion quant money manager are used to shifting between brokerages. But it adds to a broader outflow, as Credit Suisse adjusts risk tolerances and practices, slashing lending to hedge funds by a third. Hedge fund manager Marshall Wace, with more than $50 billion in assets, also shifted business from Credit Suisse to some U.S. banks, a person familiar with the matter said last month.Unusual ReviewWithin days of the Archegos blowup in March, Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA alone had received more than $10 billion in inflows from a number of clients pulling away from Credit Suisse, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. The investors included D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma and Marshall Wace. Representatives for the firms declined to comment.Additional inflow recipients include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America, according to people with knowledge of their businesses, both of which are working on measures to keep risks in check.Inside Bank of America, executives fielding that money have been conducting an unusual review: Examining what went right in the lender’s decision to refuse Archegos as a client this year. That could help the firm avoid potential headaches. Discussions there have revolved, in part, around boosting collateral for certain types of swaps, depending on the situation.When Archegos came up at the bank’s annual meeting last month, Moynihan lauded senior executives for paying close attention to the amount of risk the board is willing to take.Archegos had around $3 billion at the start of 2020 before it lost roughly half within a few months, according to a bank executive that worked with the investment firm. By March of this year its portfolio had soared to $23 billion -- making it a prized customer at a handful of banks around the world.Warning SignsReviews by prime brokers have pointed to an array of warning signs that not everyone heeded, such as the dramatic month-to-month swings in the value of its portfolio. There also was its heavy preference for swaps -- rather than direct stakes -- that hid its concentration of bets on a handful of companies. And it used an accounting firm not normally associated with money managers commanding so much firepower.As Archegos swelled, the reaction among prime brokerage managers was split: At one bank, they expressed amazement to colleagues, at another executives saw it as radioactive and steered clear. Employees at that firm have since been examining other hedge fund clients for similar patterns and expect to have conversations with some about adjusting the terms of their business.Many big hedge funds set up multiple prime brokerage relationships, sometimes using a few of the industry’s giants -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- as well as a few others such as Credit Suisse for supplementary leverage on their bets.But managers overseeing smaller mounts of money typically find they don’t have as many options. Though some banks such as Morgan Stanley make a point of serving fledgling funds, smaller money managers say they generally face more-onerous terms on trades.Worsening TermsThe Archegos blowup is going to make that situation all the worse, two veteran managers atop smaller firms said. Deeper due diligence costs prime brokerages time and money. Fewer mid-sized prime brokerages will offer as much margin or the breaks on trading terms that were available just months ago. The money managers worry that they face a more take-it-or-leave-it environment than interest in doing business.The frustrations over Archegos are shared by bigger firms too.In a letter to investors, Marshall Wace co-founder Paul Marshall raged over how Archegos caught prime brokers by surprise using opaque swaps.“The prime brokers have paid the price for extending so much risk,” he wrote last month, chiding them for not asking enough questions. “PBs will improve.”(Updates with comment from Fed’s Brainard.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazilian Real Extends Gains After ‘Sharp’ Rate Hike Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Brazilian real advanced after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same size next month in a renewed push to bring inflation back to target.The currency was up 1.3% to 5.2853 per dollar as of 12:43 p.m. in New York, among the best performers in emerging markets. The real leads gains among major currencies in the past month, up 5.9% amid rising commodity prices, and analysts say the central bank decision opens room for more gains.Officials on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all economists in a Bloomberg survey and the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March. If it makes good on its promise, the bank will have raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% by June.“This more hawkish statement should bring short-term strength to the BRL,” Rabobank economists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos wrote in a note. “We had thought they would not signal the following step hike now.” They expect the central bank to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year and to 6.5% in 2022.The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next amid an incipient recovery.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistClick here for the full reportReal Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil“They are continuing the hawkish tilt,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”The central bank also reinforced that a “partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery.”That suggests they don’t see the key rate climbing in this cycle to a neutral level that’s commonly pegged around 5.5%-6.5%.“However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target,” officials wrote in the statement.The swap rates curve fell 4 to 8 basis points, flattening after a low volatility open. Traders held onto their bets that the central bank will raise rates by another 275 basis points by the end of the year, which would take the benchmark to 6.25%. BNP Paribas on Thursday revised its forecast for the Selic to 6.5% from 5% saying rising inflation will lead officials to raise rates by more than expected.Nearing 8%For the first time, policy makers mentioned their secondary mandate of fostering full employment, introduced in the same law that gave the bank its long-sought formal autonomy earlier this year. Yet they offered a positive outlook, saying recent economic indicators have been better than expected despite the pandemic, and predicting uncertainties over growth to gradually return to normal.Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive SpendingConsumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.In their statement, policy makers wrote various measures of underlying inflation are already at the top of the range compatible with hitting their target. Complicating matters, commodity prices continue to increase, and higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term.“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.(Updates asset performance in second and 10th paragraphs, adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Central Banker Says Currency Policy Faces ‘Turning Point’

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign demand for a slice of Taiwan’s increasingly profitable companies is threatening to upend the central bank’s decades-old policy of intervening in the local dollar.Central bank board member Chang Chien-yi told Bloomberg in a rare interview that the institution won’t be able to fight currency appreciation if the Taiwan dollar rises on economic fundamentals as the competitiveness of local industries improve.“The next two years will be an important turning point,” Chang said Wednesday. “The central bank will have to respect the markets. It won’t be able to forcefully slow the currency’s appreciation.”The Taiwan central bank’s management of its currency has come under increased scrutiny, with the U.S. Treasury saying in April that it wants to engage Taipei over the “structural undervaluation.” Investors have piled into the island’s tech-driven markets, as the economy outperforms peers that are still gripped by the pandemic, making the Taiwan dollar the best performer in Asia.Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation PressureThe U.S.-China trade war has sparked a major reshuffling of supply chains and given opportunities to a wide range of Taiwanese exporters, according to Chang. It will also allow Taiwan’s central bank to rethink its currency policy, as exporters may be able to thrive without foreign-exchange support, he said.The Taiwan dollar rose to its highest level since July 1997 in April. Strategists are predicting that it will charge higher in the coming months, while the options market is also showing waning demand to hedge the currency against strength in the greenback. One-month risk reversals are holding close to the lowest level since March.“The comments suggest that the central bank will be willing to tolerate more currency strength, though they are wary of the impact that could have on firm profitability if it moves too much,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “”This means it will be more important than ever for Taiwanese companies to manage their foreign exchange risks. With the outlook for global trade looking very positive, we are likely to see further strength in the Taiwan dollar.”Currency HedgingAround 97% of companies in Taiwan are small and medium-sized enterprises and many of them are exporters, Chang said. These companies have traditionally been very vulnerable to fluctuations in exchange rates as they lacked the scale and sophistication to hedge their transactions with overseas clients, according to Chang, who also serves as the president of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.“SMEs didn’t have the means for currency hedging and they didn’t have a lot of cash on hand,” Chang said by phone. “As soon as they received payments in U.S. dollars, they’d exchange it into Taiwan dollars to pay their suppliers and pay salaries.”“If the Taiwan dollar strengthened, not only might these companies have worked for nothing, they could also be at risk of going bankrupt, which could have caused all kinds of societal problems,” he added.Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar PolicyChang’s remarks are the latest signs of a new openness and tolerance for public debate at Taiwan’s typically taciturn central bank. Last month, two current and one former member of the policy board co-authored a book discussing how much damage the bank’s efforts to maintain a weak currency had done to the economy over the past 20 years.While board members have given interviews in the past, it is rare for them to do so in their role as a central bank board member or to comment on the bank’s policies. Chang, who joined the policy board in January last year, applauded the bank for improving transparency under current Governor Yang Chin-long.But, he pointed out that there are other areas the bank still needs to improve. Almost all of the time at quarterly board meetings is taken up by reports from each of the bank’s departments, leaving little time to fully discuss policies, according to recently published book -- a view that Chang agrees with.Most importantly, he said, the central bank should clearly define its monetary-policy goals, which would allow board members to discuss it in greater depth.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas freeze delivers billions in profits to gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Papa John's eats analysts' profit forecasts for lunch thanks to this epic new pizza

    It pays to be in the stuffed crust pizza game if you are Papa John's.

  • I have crypto FOMO! ‘I’m too old to sit and hope I can make up for the lost time by safely investing my little bit of money’

    ‘I have a $3,000-a-month pension. I am living with my ill father, and I am currently not working and looking for a job. I am going to college using the GI Bill. I am almost 50, and have no 401(k).’

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.