Sogou to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021, before U.S. market hours.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 8068
Email: ir@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sogou Public Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)
Email: press@sogou-inc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-9-2021-301340729.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

