The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi Named Law Firm Visionary

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been recognized as a visionary in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Lawyers selected in the feature were recognized for their contributions and leadership within their firms, the legal profession and the community at large.

"I am grateful to be recognized alongside so many highly respected lawyers from across Southern California," said Sohagi.

Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, climate change, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). "Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff and appointed elected officials," reports the feature. "When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions."

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. "Her prior career as a city planner gives her invaluable insight into the intricacies of complex project development and review," adds the report. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Sohagi as a Leader in Law nominee and in 2019, the National Law Journal named her to their 'Elite Boutique Trailblazers' list. Also in 2019, the International Municipal Lawyers Association awarded Sohagi its Amicus Service Award for her work on the City of Oakland's public art ordinance and her firm received the Los Angeles Daily Journal's Top Boutique status for its work in land use law.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

