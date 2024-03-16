Soho House & Co Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Soho House & Co (NYSE:SHCO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.14b (up 17% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$118.0m (loss narrowed by 47% from FY 2022).

US$0.60 loss per share (improved from US$1.10 loss in FY 2022).

Soho House & Co Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 47%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.7% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Soho House & Co has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

