Soho House & Co Inc.'s (NYSE:SHCO) P/S Is On The Mark

It's not a stretch to say that Soho House & Co Inc.'s (NYSE:SHCO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Hospitality industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Soho House & Co's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for Soho House & Co as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Soho House & Co's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 190% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 16% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 18% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Soho House & Co's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Bottom Line On Soho House & Co's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've seen that Soho House & Co maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

