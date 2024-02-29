Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Soho House & Co Inc.'s (NYSE:SHCO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The US$1.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$221m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$47m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Soho House & Co's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Soho House & Co is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 56% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Soho House & Co's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Soho House & Co is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

