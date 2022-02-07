U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

Sohu.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 22, 2022

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SOHU

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)
Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, February 22, 2022 (8:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, February 22, 2022) following the quarterly results announcement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3658638. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 22 through March 1, 2022. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International:

+1-646-254-3697

Passcode:

3658638

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com, PC portal www.sohu.com; online video website tv.sohu.com; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news and information services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-22-2022-301476267.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

