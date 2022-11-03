U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Soil dressing mode of application had the largest market share of 33.8 % in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % by 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global nematicide market is estimated to be valued at USD 1. 9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3. 0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9. 9 % during the forecast period. Plant-parasitic nematodes are a major biotic stress in successful crop cultivation, their productivity and the overall crop production.

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nematicide Market by Type, Nematode Type, Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04676769/?utm_source=GNW
Besides in?icting direct losses in crop yields, plant-parasitic nematodes also play a significant role in disease complexes involving other pathogens.
Across the globe, the market for nematicides is governed by regulatory bodies.While regions such as the Asia Pacific do not have a strong regulatory framework for monitoring the introduction and use of these nematicides, European legislation for pesticides is stringent, due to which an array of hazardous chemicals have been phased out.

The widespread adoption of organic farming and sustainable farming practices has aided in the growth of the market on a global level.This has allowed for the adoption of bionematicides.

With the growing focus on better quality and yield from crops, seed treatment has also become a major area of focus.

The North America region is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period.
The North American market is projected to rule the global nematicides market over the forecast period due to the dwindling amount of arable land and rising need for food.The use of new farming practices is also anticipated to increase demand for nematicides in this region.

As a result, it is anticipated that the market would expand over the course of the projected period as a result of increasing global demand for nematodes made from biological sources and an increase in nematode infestation in crops. The growing international demand for crops such as soybean and corn has increased the scope for the use of nematicides in the North America.
The Asia-pacific region accounted for the fastest growing market share of 23.3 % in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. Favorable agricultural policies pertaining to food security, hygiene, and quality have widened the application of nematicides in the Asia-pacific region. In countries such as the US, the adoption of drip irrigation mode of application is high. This has increased efficiency in the delivery of nematicides through the agricultural fields, which grow crops such as soybean and corn.

Soil dressing mode of application had the largest market share of 33.8 % in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % by 2027.
The soil is dressed either in a dry formulation or wet treated with a slurry or liquid formulation.Soil dressing involves the application of nematicides near the root zone of the infected crop.

Nematicides are applied in ring formation near the root zone as a part of the soil dressing method.Since the method of dressing is labor-intensive, it is popular in the Asia Pacific region, as opposed to the North American region, where the economy is more capital-intensive.

FMC Corporation (US), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), and Bayer (Germany) are some of the major companies providing nematicides in the granular form in this region.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period.
Fruits and vegetables are high-value crops grown on a large scale in greenhouses and open fields.Due to an increase in nematode infection on many commodities, including carrots, potatoes, and tomatoes, the vegetable segment currently occupies a majority share in the market.

Nematode-infected roots become damaged and deformed, which lowers the product’s quality and yield.Nematodes also intensify the negative effects of bacteria and fungi.

Nematicides are therefore used by vegetable growers to control worms and avoid crop losses.The need for bio-based nematicides is expected to rise over the coming years as farmers increasingly want to raise organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals.

The need for huge investment in crop production, and a change in food consumption habits has urged the growers to shift to specialty crop production. For instance, according to The Economic Times, an Indian origin newspaper, the export demand for vegetables has increased by roughly 20% in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to the pre-covid level (2019). Moreover, according to Vegetable Growers Weekly, a US-based news magazine, fresh produce such as frozen fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable fruits, and shelf-stable vegetables generated $7.1 billion in sales in May 2021, up to $790 million from the previous year. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-value crops is driving the growth of the nematicides market.
Through the years, growth in urban population, has led to the increase in demand for fresh fruits and vegetables.There is an increase in the loss of fruits and vegetable production in the Asia Pacific, due to the increased instances of insect pest outbreaks.

According to FAO, 20–25% of the harvest produce is decayed by pathogens during postharvest handling, especially in developing countries.Countries such as China and India export a large share of fruits produced to various countries.

The appearance plays a significant role in the marketability of fruits and vegetables. The quality of the product tends to be assumed based on the appearance.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40.0%, Tier 2- 30.0%, Tier 3 – 30.0%
• By Designation: Managers – 40.0%, CXOs – 25.0%, and Executives- 35.0%
• By Region: Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America - 10%, RoW – 10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Isagro s.p.a (Italy)
• CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE (US)
• SYNGENTA AG (Switzerland)
• BAYER AG (Germany)
• UPL LIMITED (India)
• American vanguard corporation (US)
• Nufarm (Australia)
• FMC CORPORATION (US)
• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)
• ADAMA agricultural solutions ltd ( Israel)
• MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS (US)
• VALENT BIOSCIENCES LLC (US)
• CERTIS biologicals (US)
• T. STANES & COMPANY LIMITED (India)
• AGRI LIFE (India)
• BIO HUMA NETICS, INC (US)
• REAL IPM KENYA (Kenya)
• HORIZON GROUP (India)
• CROP IQ TECHNOLOGY LTD (UK)
• VARSHA BIOSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (India)
• PHERONYM (US)
• VIVE CROP PROTECTION (Canada)
• TELLURIS BIOTECH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (India)
• ECOWIN (Republic of Korea)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the nematicide market on the basis of type, formulation, nematode type, mode of application, crop type and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the nematicides market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the nematicide market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the nematicide market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04676769/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


