Soil Field Testing Equipment Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 5.3% Between 2023 and 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
The global Environmental Test Equipment Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. The global market of soil field testing equipment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the soil field testing equipment market may reach an overall valuation that is expected to surpass US$ 680.0 million in 2023. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion.

The soil field testing equipment market may be driven by a number of factors, including farm management practices, industrialization, intensification of agriculture, and more accurate results from test procedures. By maximizing crop yield and profitability, precision farming determines soil fertility, leachability, and nutrient movement, thereby improving soil quality and formulation.

This enables farmers to divide fields into zones, boosting yields and cutting back on input expenditures. The market for soil field testing equipment has therefore grown as a result of these considerations. Also, it is anticipated that ongoing infrastructure improvements would support market expansion.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8165

A soil moisture tester, soil penetrometer, soil density, pocket shear vane sets, soil classification tests, soil resistivity tests, soil density volumeters, and digital pH meters are the most commonly used soil field test equipment. There are several stringent standards set by the National Bureau of Standards and others for soil field testing equipment.

For instance, soil density tests are conducted in accordance with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) requirements. By following these standards, construction companies are driving the demand for soil field testing equipment.

“Increasing spending on research and development is a key factor driving the soil field testing equipment market. Also, rapid urbanization and increasing spending on construction are expected to create potential growth opportunities for the soil field testing equipment market during the forecast period.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • During the forecast period, the soil field testing equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to remain relatively strong.

  • The total sales of the soil field testing equipment are expected to record a significant CAGR of 5.3%.

  • Sales of the construction segment are projected to record a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

  • The residual segment sales are projected to record a CAGR of 5.1%.

  • The soil testing kit market is likely a promising CAGR of 10.4% during 2022 to 2032 and is expected to be valued at US$ 11.30 Bn by 2032

Competitive Landscape:

Companies are maintaining a competitive position in the market by pursuing inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships, geographical expansion, and mergers & acquisitions. To expand their operational presence in different parts of the world, major companies in the global soil field testing equipment market are focusing on launching advanced equipment made from innovative materials and acquiring other companies.

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Humboldt Mfg. Co., Controls S.p.A., GlobalGilson.com, EIE Instruments, FilWEB, ELE International, Aimil Ltd., LaMotte Company, PCTE, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Geocomp Corporation, Cooper Technology, Thomas Scientific, Dexsil and others.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8165

Recent Developments:

In November 2020, Agilent Technologies entered into a partnership with SGS. This partnership resulted in the development of a GC/TQ method called SGS AXYS Method 16130. Dioxins will be regulated and detected using this method, which has been approved by the United States EPA. As a result of the proposed method, dioxin exposure is expected to be greatly reduced in soils, agricultural lands, and water sources.

In September 2019, an international leader in soil field testing equipment launched an updated, modernized version of its software in compliance with ASTM and AASTHO standards. This product is designed for use in geotechnical laboratories for research and development. The updated version of soil testing will improve soil permeability, consolidation, and triaxiality.

The Soil Field Testing Equipment Market Segmentation by Category

By Test Type:

  • Physical

  • Shear Strength Equipment

  • Leachability Equipment

  • Plasticity Equipment

  • Permeability Equipment

  • Residual

  • GC-MS

  • ICP-MS

  • Chemical

  • PH Meters

  • Salinity Testing Equipment

  • Test Kits & Reagents

By Site:

  • Laboratory Site

  • On-Site

By Degree of Automation:

  • Manual

  • Semi-automatic

  • Automatic

By End Use Industry:

  • Agriculture

  • Construction

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8165

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Soil Field Testing Equipment Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soil-field-testing-equipment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Testing Equipment

Impact Soil Tester Market Forecast: Impact soil tester market revenue growth driven by high demand from the construction and mining sectors. Wide-ranging applications of impact soil testers to push sales in the global market.

Field Inspection Tester Market Outlook: Field Inspection Tester Market likely to receive strong impetus from government investments in construction and infrastructure projects | Field inspection tester manufacturers are introducing the field inspection tester which is strong enough to handle the load, portable and easy to use.

Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Value: The cement and mortar testing equipment perform these tests to satisfy the standards and regulations. The most common types of cement and mortar testing equipment in the market are humidity cabinets, compression machines, blaine apparatus, tensile testing machines and others.

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Type: The global microplate instrumentation and supplies market is expected to be valued at US$ 6.4 billion. According to the market analysis figures, the global market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the next ten years.

Automated Test Equipment Market Share: The automated test equipment market is set to thrive at a steady CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 9.33 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 23.76 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn Twitter Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


