Soil Fumigant Market to Undertake Strapping Growth of USD 1,421.12 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Soil Fumigant Market by Application (Soil, Warehouse), Product Type (Phosphine, Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin), Form, Crop Type, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global soil fumigant market is expected to grow from USD 947.34 million in 2019 to USD 1,421.12 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market due to high awareness among the farmers and stringent regulations by the government. The market for the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to high food demand and growing population. The major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region are India and China. The rise in the disposable incomes of people has given rise to the demand for healthy food items.

The leading players of the market include The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience AG, Great Lakes Solutions, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Arkema, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Arysta LifeScience Limited, Trinity Manufacturing, Inc., and Novozymes. The players are focusing on product innovation to meet the changing demands of the customers.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of crop type, product type, application, pest control method, and regions. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into soil and warehouses. The soil segment involves the use of fumigants before harvest, whereas the warehouse segment involves the use of fumigants after harvest. The warehouse segment is expected to grow on a rapid pace to avoid the hike in losses faced by the industry through loss of crops after harvesting. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into phosphine, methyl bromide, and chloropicrin. Methyl bromide is expected to dominate the market with the highest share during the forecast period. The high share can be attributed to its widespread application across pre-harvest and post-harvest fumigants. The phosphine segment is expected to show the highest growth rate due to its extensive acceptance in the industry. On the basis of crop type, the market can be divided into oilseeds, cereals, and fruits. On the basis of form, the market can be divided into solid, liquid, and gas. The solid form involves the use of powder or tablets that are easy to use for the crops and have the least environmental damage. The liquid form involves the use of soluble items spread through sprayers across the land. The gaseous form involves the spraying of gases in an enclosed place as it is hazardous for the environment. However, it is very effective in the removal of insects, weeds, or nematodes. The liquid segment dominates the market due to its safe and extensive usage across all harvests. The gaseous segment is expected to portray the highest growth rate due to its efficiency of reaching every crop to destroy the pests.

Story continues

The rise in precautions taken by the farmers to avoid contamination of the crops has led to an increase in the adoption of product driving the growth of the market. With the rise in food demand due to increasing population, the need for producing more yield per hectare is rising, fueling the demand for soil fumigants market. The increasing prevalence of the destruction of crops post-harvest has also resulted in the rise in the use of soil fumigants by the farmers. There have been growing concerns regarding food availability and food security, leading to higher use of fumigants.

About the report:

The global soil fumigant market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

