U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.75
    -67.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -439.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,990.25
    -190.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.40
    -39.60 (-1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.66
    +5.07 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1188
    -0.0083 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.81
    +2.49 (+8.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5840
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,229.62
    -828.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.26
    -90.20 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Soil Fumigants Market: Segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soil Fumigants market is segmented into two categories based on the segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market share is expected to increase by USD 149.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soil Fumigants Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soil Fumigants Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Soil Fumigants Market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market within the global materials market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Soil Fumigants Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Soil Fumigants Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The Soil Fumigants Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Soil Fumigants Market, including some of the vendors such as American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, and TriCal Group Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Soil Fumigants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Soil Fumigants Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

During the projection period, APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, soil fumigants are mostly sold in China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, APAC's soil fumigants market will benefit from a rapidly growing population, rising food demand, changing customer lifestyles, rising incomes, purchasing power, consumer demand for nutritional and healthy products, increased consumer awareness, and favorable government policies in developing countries such as China and India.

This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans. Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, Japan, India, and the UK are the key market for the Soil Fumigants Market in APAC.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Consumer Biometrics Key Market Drivers:

Agriculture, soil quality has deteriorated significantly. As a result, the industry is reducing the use of chemical composts and pesticides in favor of organic and bio soil fumigants. Organic soil fumigants break down quickly in the soil, releasing carbon dioxide, methane, and water and improving the soil's nutrient quality. Even though they are used widely over time, they are environmentally safe and nontoxic to the land. Organic soil fumigants save money and are better for the environment. Organic soil fumigants are finding a market thanks to favorable government policies and subsidies, rising awareness of organic farming, and rising sales of organic food items.

  • Consumer Biometrics Key Market Trends:

As the world's population continues to grow, food security has become a global concern. As a result, using soil fumigants to control crop diseases has become a global requirement. Pests, mites, rodents, and birds are thought to waste over 1,300 million metric tonnes of food each year, resulting in an increase in the use of soil fumigants. Grain output is predicted to reach 3,009 million metric tonnes by 2050. Bugs, mites, mice, and birds are responsible for the loss of about 1300 million metric tonnes of food per year. Because the use of fumigants is a cost-efficient and effective technique for reducing post-harvest losses, demand for fumigants is expected to rise.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Soil Fumigants Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soil Fumigants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 149.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, TriCal Group Inc., TriEst Ag Group Inc., Trinity Manufacturing Inc., and UPL Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Form Factor

  • 5.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Vanguard Corp.

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Douglas Products

  • 10.7 Isagro Spa

  • 10.8 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Solvay SA

  • 10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

  • 10.11 Trinity Manufacturing Inc.

  • 10.12 UPL Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soil-fumigants-market-segmentation-by-form-factor-solid-liquid-and-gas-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-the-middle-east-and-africa-forecast-till-2026technavio-301490698.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed