Soil Fumigants Market: Segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soil Fumigants market is segmented into two categories based on the segmentation by form factor (solid, liquid, and gas) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market share is expected to increase by USD 149.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soil Fumigants Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Soil Fumigants Market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market within the global materials market.

Vendor Insights

The Soil Fumigants Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Soil Fumigants Market, including some of the vendors such as American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, and TriCal Group Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Soil Fumigants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geographical Highlights

During the projection period, APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, soil fumigants are mostly sold in China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, APAC's soil fumigants market will benefit from a rapidly growing population, rising food demand, changing customer lifestyles, rising incomes, purchasing power, consumer demand for nutritional and healthy products, increased consumer awareness, and favorable government policies in developing countries such as China and India.

This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans. Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, Japan, India, and the UK are the key market for the Soil Fumigants Market in APAC.

Key Market Dynamics-

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Drivers:

Agriculture, soil quality has deteriorated significantly. As a result, the industry is reducing the use of chemical composts and pesticides in favor of organic and bio soil fumigants. Organic soil fumigants break down quickly in the soil, releasing carbon dioxide, methane, and water and improving the soil's nutrient quality. Even though they are used widely over time, they are environmentally safe and nontoxic to the land. Organic soil fumigants save money and are better for the environment. Organic soil fumigants are finding a market thanks to favorable government policies and subsidies, rising awareness of organic farming, and rising sales of organic food items.

Consumer Biometrics Key Market Trends:

As the world's population continues to grow, food security has become a global concern. As a result, using soil fumigants to control crop diseases has become a global requirement. Pests, mites, rodents, and birds are thought to waste over 1,300 million metric tonnes of food each year, resulting in an increase in the use of soil fumigants. Grain output is predicted to reach 3,009 million metric tonnes by 2050. Bugs, mites, mice, and birds are responsible for the loss of about 1300 million metric tonnes of food per year. Because the use of fumigants is a cost-efficient and effective technique for reducing post-harvest losses, demand for fumigants is expected to rise.

Soil Fumigants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 149.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, Draslovka Services Pty Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecotec Fumigation, Imtrade CropScience, Isagro Spa, LANXESS AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, TriCal Group Inc., TriEst Ag Group Inc., Trinity Manufacturing Inc., and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Form Factor

5.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Form Factor

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Vanguard Corp.

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

10.6 Douglas Products

10.7 Isagro Spa

10.8 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.9 Solvay SA

10.10 Tessenderlo Group NV

10.11 Trinity Manufacturing Inc.

10.12 UPL Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

