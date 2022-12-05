U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Soil Monitoring Market is Expected to Hit USD 963.04 Billion at a CAGR of 12.30% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Efforts to Promote Sustainable Agriculture Practices to Boost the Soil Monitoring Market Growth

New York, US, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Soil Monitoring Market Research Report: Information by Offering, by Type, by Application, by Region- Global Forecast to - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 963.04 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 12.30% during the assessment timeframe.

Soil Monitoring Market Analysis 

Soil Monitoring Market Key Players 

Eminent key players profiled in the global soil monitoring market report include –

  • Stevens Water Monitoring Systems (US)

  • SGS Group (Switzerland)

  • METER Group (US)

  • Element Material Technology (UK)

  • The Toro Company (US)

  • Campbell Scientific (US)

  • Sontok Technologies (Australia)

  • Spectrum Technologies (US)

  • Irromotor (US)

  • Cropx Tochnologies (root).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11070

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast by 2030

USD 963.04 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 12.30% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Efforts to Promote Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Key Market Drivers

Growing Need to Improve Farm Productivity

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Soil Monitoring Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/soil-monitoring-market-11070

Drivers 

Technological Advances to Boost Market Growth 

Agricultural practices have benefited from technological advancements like soil moisture sensors, which increase farm productivity and help conserve water. This will bolster market growth in the forecast period.

Opportunities

Efforts to Promote Sustainable Agriculture Practices to offer Robust Opportunities 

Government and business initiatives to promote sustainable agricultural practices will offer lucrative opportunities for this market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges 

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint 

The lack of awareness about soil monitoring and lack of technical skills associated with soil monitoring may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Soil Monitoring Market Segmentation 

The global soil monitoring market has been classified based on application, type, and offering.

By offering, hardware will lead this market over the forecast period because more soil monitoring tools, including soil sensors, soil scanners, weather stations, and other tools, are being used on a global scale. As a result, the market is expanding for the rising demand for high-quality hardware for monitoring systems. High-quality hardware that can withstand a variety of climatic conditions is required for these devices.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/11070

By type, ground-based sensing will dominate the market over the assessment period due to an increase in global forward-thinking farmers' demand for sensors and other monitoring tools. As a result, this tool provides a number of benefits that enable farmers to apply site-specific input to crops.

By application, agriculture will spearhead the market over the forecast period. It is essential to have a soil monitoring system for agricultural applications. Systems for monitoring the soil globally aid in managing irrigation effectively. Irrigators may produce a healthy crop, use fewer inputs, and increase profitability with effective irrigation management. An irrigator can better understand what's happening in a crop's root zone with the aid of a soil moisture sensor.

Soil Monitoring Market COVID-19 Analysis 

The global soil monitoring market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID-19, workers stayed at their homes, which made it difficult for factories around the world to integrate new global soil monitoring systems. This had an effect on global supply chains and the global economy. Labor crises have occurred as a result of the severe lockdown & preventative measures, like social separation, which have had an impact on the farm sector & the crops. Due to COVID-19, however, global soil monitoring devices that are technologically advanced, such as robotics & telematics, are being used to overcome challenges like labor and to obtain more precise results by using automated global soil monitoring devices that are also probably less susceptible to illnesses like COVID. As a result of an increase in need for sophisticated soil moisture monitoring equipment, the market will grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis 

North America to Head Soil Monitoring Market 

Due to higher awareness & adoption of global soil monitoring technologies for improving agricultural yield and quality, North America has made the largest contribution to the development of global soil monitoring systems. Several nations in this region are increasing their financial commitments to agricultural technologies. Farmers in this region have started using remote sensing imaging technology as a result of a labor shortage, which will increase the demand for sophisticated soil moisture monitoring systems. Over the course of the assessment period, the market for global soil monitoring systems will expand as a result of the rising use of automated devices. The US & Canada have a significant market share because of the widespread use of ground-based monitoring systems and the rising appeal of sensing and imagery systems. Large-scale farms are prevalent in South American nations like Brazil & Argentina, where government reforms to develop digital and sustainable agriculture yield significant returns. Telematics and robotics are becoming more widely used in the Americas, which are paving the way for the growth of the soil monitoring market.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/11070

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Soil Monitoring Market 

Throughout the projected timeframe, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth. One of the main reasons propelling the market growth of global soil monitoring systems is the extensive usage of ground-based & sensing imaging systems for global soil monitoring for ensuring optimal plant development and high agricultural yields. Asia-Pacific nations like India, China, Japan, & Australia have noteworthy growth prospects in the global soil monitoring market due to the presence of numerous local and international players in the field of soil monitoring. Additionally, to enhance crop quality and output, a number of governments in the APAC region are strongly supporting agriculture digitization. Increasing ground-based monitoring system penetration, and the use of sensing and imagery systems, is some of the key drivers of the soil monitoring market's rapid expansion in APAC. Due to the presence of numerous domestic and international players in the field of soil monitoring in nations like India, China, Japan, and Australia, the region has bright growth prospects in this market. Strong government support for digitalizing agriculture, growing pressure to increase productivity, and integration of cutting-edge systems with different equipment are additional factors boosting the soil monitoring market in the APAC region.

Related Reports:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Product Type, Application and End User- Forecast till 2030

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Research Report: Information by Route of Intervention, Technique, Application, Device, End-User -Forecast Till 2030

Wireless Monitoring and Surveillance Market, by Component, Type, Connectivity, End-User - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


