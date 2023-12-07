Soilbuild Construction Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth S$878.5k

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd.'s (SGX:S7P) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Soilbuild Construction Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO & Executive Director Han Ren Lim bought S$453k worth of shares at a price of S$0.038 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.03). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Soilbuild Construction Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Soilbuild Construction Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Soilbuild Construction Group insiders own 70% of the company, worth about S$31m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Soilbuild Construction Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Soilbuild Construction Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Soilbuild Construction Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

