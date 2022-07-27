U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

SOITEC’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON JULY 26, 2022 – FULL APPROVAL OF THE RESOLUTIONS – PIERRE BARNABÉ SUCCEEDS PAUL BOUDRE AS CEO

SOITEC
·3 min read
  • SLOIF
  • SLOIY
SOITEC
SOITEC

SOITEC’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON JULY 26, 2022 – FULL APPROVAL OF THE RESOLUTIONS – PIERRE BARNABÉ SUCCEEDS PAUL BOUDRE AS CEO

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 27, 2022 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces that today its shareholders held an Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on first notice, under the chairmanship of Eric Meurice.

A 77,232 % quorum was reached, and all resolutions proposed by our Board of Directors were adopted.

Shareholders notably approved:

  • the reappointment of KPMG S.A. and Ernst & Young Audit as Statutory Auditors

  • the amendment to Article 12.2 of the Company’s by-laws to (i) permit staggered terms of office for directors, and (ii) add an age limit for directors

  • the appointment of Pierre Barnabé, Delphine Segura, Maude Portigliatti and the reappointment of Christophe Gégout as directors, for a four-year term

  • the appointment of Fonds Stratégique de Participations (“FSP”), CEA Investissement, the reappointment of Bpifrance Participations and Kai Seikku as directors, for a three-year term

  • the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the Directors, for Paul Boudre in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer and for Pierre Barnabé in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer

  • the information relating to the compensation of the Company’s corporate officers referred to in Article L. 22-10-9, I of the French Commercial Code, and

  • the compensation paid during or granted for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to
    Paul Boudre, Chief Executive Officer and to Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, and as announced by Soitec's Board of Directors on January 19, 2022, Pierre Barnabé, who was appointed director of the Company at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting today, succeeds Paul Boudre as Chief Executive Officer. Pierre Barnabé joined Soitec on May 1, 2022 and has worked closely since then with Paul Boudre and the Executive Committee to ensure an effective transition. The Board expressed its gratitude to Paul Boudre for his leadership and his important contribution.

The slideshow of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and detailed result of the vote are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com) under the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meetings - 2022 - ASM 07.26.2022. The minutes of the meeting will be soon available under the same section of the Company’s website.

About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

Investor Relations:

 

investors@soitec.com

 

 

Media contacts:

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

#  #  #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (société anonyme à conseil d’administration) with share capital of €70,301,160, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

#  #  #

Attachment


