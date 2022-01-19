U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

SOITEC BOARD ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN - PIERRE BARNABE TO SUCCEED CEO PAUL BOUDRE AT THE CLOSE OF THE JULY 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

SOITEC
SOITEC BOARD ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

PIERRE BARNABE TO SUCCEED CEO PAUL BOUDRE AT THE CLOSE OF THE JULY 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 19, 2022 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that its Board of Directors agreed to appoint Pierre Barnabé to succeed Paul Boudre as Group CEO. Pierre is to join the company on May 1, 2022 on a mission attributed by the Board, and will work closely with Paul Boudre until he assumes the CEO role after the annual shareholder meeting in July 2022, thus ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Pierre Barnabé, 51, joins Soitec from Atos, a worldwide Information Technology leader, where he has served since 2015 as Senior EVP in charge of Big Data and Cybersecurity. Since 2019, Pierre has also been responsible for Public Sector & Defense and Manufacturing Industry, overseeing multibillion-euro revenues and more than 11,000 employees worldwide. Prior to joining Atos, he was Chief Operating Officer at Bull, acquired by Atos in 2014. Pierre Barnabé is a graduate of NEOMA Business School and CentraleSupélec.

Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: On behalf of the Board of Directors and employees, I wish to express my deepest appreciation for Paul’s leadership and dedication throughout his 15 years of service to the Company. Paul has led Soitec to great success during his tenure as CEO. Since his appointment in 2015, he has contributed to the Company’s recovery and growth to an expected $975 million in revenue for FY2021-22, as guided in our latest financial releases. Paul has also helped position the Company for further growth, enabled by new application segments for Soitec’s Smart Cut technology.

We had set the bar high in identifying a successor for Paul Boudre. We are delighted that Pierre Barnabé has agreed to join Soitec. Pierre will build on this trajectory and lead Soitec through the next chapter of ambitious growth as set out in the 2026 strategic roadmap. He draws upon a remarkable track record that includes a threefold revenue increase at the Atos Big Data and Cybersecurity division in the space of a few years, in a highly competitive market requiring deep cooperation with the ecosystem. His skill-set naturally complements those of the Soitec management team, as a leader with significant collaborative experience working with technology experts, partners and customers.

The Board will also propose the nomination of Pierre as a Director at the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of FY2021-22 scheduled for July 2022. Today’s announcement follows a detailed and thorough assessment by the Board and its Nomination and Governance Committee that considered all options within the Company’s established succession planning process.

Pierre Barnabé commented: “I am very excited and proud to join and lead Soitec as its new CEO. I am also conscious of the responsibility: the company’s technology, management and employee talents and strong relationships with key partners such as the CEA are key assets for the future. Exciting opportunities lie ahead in the fast-growing semiconductor market, and I look forward to working with the teams at Soitec to meet the ambitious goals set by the Board.”

About Pierre Barnabé

Pierre Barnabé is currently Atos Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Security Officer and Global Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity, which includes the group’s supercomputing business. He was previously Chief Operating Officer at Groupe Bull and General Manager of SFR Business Team. Pierre Barnabé began his career in the venture capital department of Thales before joining Alcatel-Lucent, where he served as CEO for Alcatel-Lucent France and Group EVP Human Resources and Transformation. He is a Knight of the French National Order of Merit and a graduate of NEOMA Business School and CentraleSupélec.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Media contacts:

Steve Babureck
+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27
+65 9231 9735
steve.babureck@soitec.com

Isabelle Laurent
+33 (0)6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr



Fabrice Baron
+33(0)6 14 08 29 81
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €70,276,054.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

