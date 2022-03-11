U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Soitec to expand its manufacturing footprint in Bernin (France) to be ready to produce high volume innovative silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor wafers for electric vehicles and industrial markets and increase its SOI capabilities

Soitec to expand its manufacturing footprint in Bernin (France) to be ready to produce high volume innovative silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor wafers for electric vehicles and industrial markets and increase its SOI capabilities

  • Building and facilities to be used to ramp up overall production and later manufacture innovative SmartSiC™ wafers

  • SmartSiC™ semiconductor material to bring game-changing benefits to electromobility and energy markets

Bernin (Grenoble), France, 11 March 2022 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, announced today a new fabrication facility at its headquarters in Bernin, France, primarily to manufacture new silicon carbide wafers which respond to key challenges of the electric vehicle and industrial markets. The extension will also support Soitec’s 300-mm Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) activities.

The factory is to produce innovative SmartSiC™ engineered wafers developed by Soitec at the Substrate Innovation Center located at CEA-Leti in Grenoble, using Soitec’s proprietary SmartCut™ technology. The electronic chips built on this type of wafers offer compelling performance and energy efficiency gains to power supply systems. The new generation of silicon carbide wafers adds significant value for industrial applications and electric vehicles. It allows to enlarge their driving range, shorten the charging time and diminish their cost. With its SmartSiC products, Soitec is engaged with major silicon carbide device makers and targets to generate first revenues in the second half of calendar year 2023.

« We expect that by 2030, around 40% of all new cars will be electric. Our unique, highly performant, sustainable and cost competitive SmartSiC™ solution addresses the industrial challenges, helps to optimize energy efficiency, and will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, » says Paul Boudre, Soitec CEO. « This investment is a major milestone for us as SmartSiC™ is set to be another growth engine for Soitec, and a driver of the transformation of the automotive and industrial markets. »

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: « We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Media contacts:

Steve Babureck
investors@soitec.com

Markus Payer
+33 7 85 54 90 84
markus.payer-ext@soitec.com





# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €70,301,160.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #


