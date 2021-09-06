Soitec inaugurates new logistics center and receives "Vitrine Industrie du Futur" award

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 6, 2021 - Cedric O, French Secretary of State for Digital and Electronic Communications, visited Soitec's site in Bernin, Isère, France, to inaugurate a new company facility. The new logistics building will serve as a storage base to fluidify new manufacturing lines.

The visit and inauguration, which took place on September 2, were an opportunity for the Secretary of State to deepen his knowledge of Soitec's strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry, as well as the impact of its smart materials in current and future challenges in the fast-developing markets of mobile communications (5G), connected objects and electrification of vehicles.

Soitec, the French industrial flagship and world leader in microelectronics, is accelerating its production and innovation of semiconductor materials in Bernin, near Grenoble, France, and to this end is recruiting 150 new talents at its Isère site. The increase in production capacity at its main site is designed to better serve the growing demand of its key markets: communications (5G), automotive, artificial intelligence and smart objects.

Today, Soitec was also awarded the "Industry of the Future Showcase" trophy at the Global Industrie exhibition in Lyon. The award was presented by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate to the French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, in charge of Industry.

The award recognizes the work of Soitec's teams involved in optimizing semiconductor wafer yields on a national scale - optimization achieved through the use of inspection equipment combined with advanced analysis tools and statistical studies.

"We are delighted and honored to receive this award, which recognizes the innovative and disruptive spirit of our employees," said Cyril Menon, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations at Soitec. "Transforming our infrastructure towards Industry 4.0 will improve our competitiveness in a period of strong growth. In addition, the digital initiatives of our teams are new sources to improve the performance and industrialization of our manufacturing processes, and thus contribute to pushing the physical limits of our new atomic-scale products."

The third edition of the "Industry of the Future Showcases" study presents the keys to success for 50 of the 75 showcases labeled by the Industry of the Future Alliance.

