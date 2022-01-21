SOITEC PRESS RELEASE

Bernin (Grenoble), France, January 21, 2022 – The announcement of Soitec’s leadership succession plan, on Jan. 19, is the result of a rigorous decision-making process based on a detailed assessment of the Company’s needs for its next phase of development. The process, which began in March 2021, was conducted in complete conformity with best-practice governance standards and with the full support of Soitec’s main shareholders. The chosen successor of Paul Boudre, Pierre Barnabé, has the necessary skills and experience to lead Soitec as Chief Executive Officer for the next phase of growth towards our ambitious objectives.

Following the rumours that have appeared in the press regarding the Executive Committee’s potential views, Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will take all necessary steps to ensure that governance process issues, if any, are dealt with so as to ensure an effective leadership transition.

Eric Meurice and Paul Boudre, Chief Executive Officer, are committed to working together to ensure a smooth leadership transition enabling successful execution of Soitec’s 2026 strategic plan.

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of €70,276,054.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

