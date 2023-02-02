U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Sojern Expands Leadership Team With Strategic New Hires

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with strategic new hires. The new hires come at a time when many technology companies face market challenges. With the recovery of the travel industry underway, Sojern's business supports travel brands that match the market demand—focusing on specific verticals such as hotels and destinations while investing in technology and people. New hires include: Preeya Patel, Vice President, People and Stephen Fitzgerald, Vice President, Hotels North America.

Logo, no tagline
Logo, no tagline

"At Sojern we continue to invest in our greatest asset, our people, and I am thrilled to welcome our new hires and the experience they bring," said Mark Rabe, CEO. "We have employees that have been with us since the very first day which is testament to our company culture. As we continue to grow, we're proud to invest in the growth of our team. These hires reflect some of the areas where we are investing in 2023 and beyond—people, technology, hotels and destinations."

Background of the new senior hires:

  • Preeya Patel, Vice President, People - Patel will lead the global people function including talent acquisition and development, people strategy and operations, rewards and recognition, culture and inclusion and overall workplace experience. Prior to Sojern, she held leadership positions at startups, private and established global technology companies, including Confluent, Quotient Technology and Honeywell. At Confluent she was part of the leadership team that scaled the business through IPO, growing from 480 to 2,500+ employees. Preeya is six-sigma certified and is a graduate from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

  • Stephen Fitzgerald, Vice President, Hotels - Fitzgerald will lead the hotel vertical of Sojern's business in America and Latin America. His expertise spans all facets of hotel distribution from both direct and third party perspectives, with senior-level roles at brands, owner/operator, digital marketing and travel technology companies. Prior to Sojern, he held leadership positions with Sabre, Travelocity, Hilton and G6 Hospitality. He has also served as founding COO launching Sabre Hospitality Solutions. Stephen currently serves on the HSMAI America's board and previously served on the HEDNA board. He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Dallas.

Last year, Sojern celebrated 15 years dedicated to the travel industry. In response to the ever-changing digital landscape, Sojern developed the Sojern Travel Marketing Platform. With Sojern's growth mindset, the new hires will continue to support a growing global team as the #1 travel marketing platform.

The company also takes pride in living up to its five core values which include Embrace Inclusion and Win-as-a-Team. Its DEI Council continues to focus on achieving its goal of building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive Sojern. For more information about Sojern and how you can join our global team, visit https://www.sojern.com/careers.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

SOURCE Sojern

