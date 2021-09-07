U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Sojern and Roiback Partner to Help Hoteliers Increase Direct Bookings and Profitability

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Roiback, a market-leading technology company specialised in powering direct sales for independent hotels and chains, have partnered to provide hoteliers with powerful multichannel media solutions aimed to drive direct bookings.

Logo, no tagline
Logo, no tagline

The partnership empowers hoteliers to reach their customers across multichannel media solutions, increasing direct sales and profitability. With Sojern, Roiback enhances its own digital marketing agency specialised in hospitality, providing its clients a smart advertising platform built specifically for travel marketers.

Sojern and Roiback will focus efforts on the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Iberia and Latin America regions.

"As travel emerges from global lockdowns and cross-border restrictions, we couldn't be happier to launch another impactful partnership with a market leader in the direct booking space. We look forward to delivering best-in-class strategies and products for our shared customers," said Josh Beckwith, senior director, Sojern.

Roiback is a global powerhouse in travel technology. For five consecutive years has won the World Travel Awards as 'Europe's Best Hotel Reservation Solution Provider' and is nominated for the "World's Best Hotel Booking Solutions Provider" at the upcoming 2021 World Travel Tech Awards.

"Hospitality marketing is a challenging space, with ever-increasing channels and solutions. At Roiback we have a Digital Marketing agency specialised in hospitality, and with this partnership we look to further enhance it. Our hotel clients will benefit from access to simple and effective solutions to empower their digital marketing strategies, as well as to improve their direct channel performance," said Felipe Bravo, Head of Roiback Digital.

Learn more here.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

About Roiback
Roiback provides exceptional direct booking engine technology and services to large hotel chains and independent hotels. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), which is widely considered as the Silicon Valley of Travel, Roiback serves a large client base of hotels in over 50 countries. Roiback has been recognized for five years in a row as "Europe's leading hotel Booking solutions provider" at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

SOURCE Sojern

