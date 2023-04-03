U.S. markets closed

Sojern and Xcaliber Collaborate To Drive Direct Bookings and Increase Revenue for Asia-Pacific Hotels

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BANGKOK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading travel marketing platform, and Xcaliber, a direct booking platform offering cloud-based solutions for hotels, today announced a new partnership to collectively drive direct bookings and bolster revenue for Asia-Pacific hoteliers.

Logo, no tagline
Logo, no tagline

"Focused on travel from day one, our commitment to generating more direct relationships while driving online bookings is stronger than ever," said Lina Ang, Managing Director, APAC, Sojern. "Sojern's new partnership with XCaliber, the latest with a homegrown partner in the region, means together we can utilise our respective strengths to provide strategic marketing solutions to regional hoteliers. 2023 is the first year in APAC with no travel restrictions, so our partnership comes at a time of renewed optimism for the travel industry."

With reports stating that Asia-Pacific's travel industry could be the first to recover by 2023 this year will be pivotal for the hospitality industry. In an increasingly competitive digital landscape Sojern and XCaliber have partnered to play to each other's strengths. Sojern's digital marketing expertise enables hoteliers to reach, engage and convert travellers along every stage of their planning and booking journey. Xcaliber offers innovative cloud base solutions that help more than 1,000 hotels in South East Asia to maximise revenue through hotels brands websites.

"A trusted hotel partner since 2009 offering solutions such as booking engine, payment gateway, website development, digital marketing, property management system and ecommerce management, we pride ourselves on adding value to hotels and their guests. With Sojern's industry expertise and mutual focus on driving direct bookings for hoteliers we are delighted to announce this new partnership," said Pipat Amonrungmetham, CEO & Founder of Xcaliber. "After a challenging few years for the industry, this strategic collaboration will allow us to strengthen our value adds for hotels."

Throughout its 15 years, Sojern's unwavering focus on travel has increased its resilience and reaffirmed its vision to become the #1 travel marketing platform. Sojern was also recently ranked amongst the top Digital Marketing Agencies globally in the 2023 HotelTechAwards. Headquartered in Thailand, Xcaliber also operates in Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia and Laos with local experts.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

About Xcaliber

Xcaliber has been a trusted hotel partner since 2009. Xcaliber offers innovative cloud-based solutions that help more than 1,000 hotels in South East Asia to maximise revenue through hotel brand website. Xcaliber operates in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia and Laos with local experts.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sojern-and-xcaliber-collaborate-to-drive-direct-bookings-and-increase-revenue-for-asia-pacific-hotels-301786367.html

SOURCE Sojern

