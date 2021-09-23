Sok-It bonds with beer-lovers with new PintSok line

4 NEW reusable drink sleeve prints from Cow to Fall Floral keep your brew pints cold/hands dry

PintSok comes in four new 16 oz. styles ranging from Indigo Porcelain, Fall Floral, Fall Tartan (shown), and Cow. PintSok makes wet rings, puddles and wasting napkins to clean up messes, a thing of the past. PintSok allows you to keep your hands protected against a cold beer glass, absorbs your drink sweat and retains its cold temperature.

JavaSok, for iced coffee, comes in sizes from 16 oz. – 48 oz, fits nearly 85% of the cups from a variety of drink stores to pair with containers from Dunkin®, Starbucks®, and McCafé® and more. PintSok patterns are also now featured in the CanSok and JavaSok lines.

Montclair, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the air begins to crispen and leaves begin to twirl to the ground, it’s time to change out your fall wardrobe. This includes your beverage companions to keep your beer pints cold and refreshing. Beginning today, Sok-It™, makers of JavaSok™ highly-rated reusable and insulated iced coffee cup sleeves, introduces a NEW beer ‘sok’ to its product lineup: PintSok.

“Beer-lovers face the same challenges as our JavaSok iced-coffee drinkers: keeping your drink cold and alleviating drink puddles,” said Gregg Greenberg, Co-CEO, Sok-It. “Our PintSok holds a pint glass of beer that provides a barrier to the elements to keep your hands and surfaces dry and your brew nice and cold.”

PintSok styles are likely to put you in a good mooood with four new prints ranging from Cow, Indigo Porcelain, Fall Floral and Fall Tartan. PintSok makes wet rings, puddles and wasting napkins to clean up messes, a thing of the past. Our PintSoks keep your hands protected against a 16 oz. cold beer glass while absorbing your drink sweat and retaining its cold temperature.

“Our June CanSok line expanded our audience to everyone who drinks canned beverages from sodas to hard seltzers to any kind of beer,” said Greenberg. “PintSok was developed for anyone who likes to unwind with a brew after a long day.”

With over 25K positive reviews, Sok-It products are made from thick, insulating, 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides to provide natural barriers to various elements. JavaSok, for iced coffee, comes in sizes from 16 oz. – 48 oz, fits nearly 85% of the cups from a variety of drink stores to pair with containers from Dunkin®, Starbucks®, and McCafé® and more, and BotlSok fits a 32 oz Nalgene bottle and most water bottle brands. CanSok fits most cans on the market from beer to hard seltzer, and is available in four sizes, including 12 oz. Slim and 25 oz. SodaSok™ pairs with 22-32 oz. soda cups and, HotSok™ sleeves for hot coffee protect your hands from extreme heat and fit most disposable coffee cups better than single-use cardboard sleeves that tend to slide off easily.

PintSok patterns are also available in the Sok-It CanSok and JavaSok lines.

Sok-It features nearly 50+ patterns and styles - all under $19.99 – for a wide-range of affordable gift options for teachers, healthcare workers, tailgaters, birthdays, the holidays, weddings or to treat yourself. eGift cards from $10-$50 are also available on sok-it.com on Amazon, The Paper Store, Palmetto Moon and select retail outlets. #putasokonit.

Sok-It offers wholesale prices for retailers and distributors and custom branded logo options. Visit sokit.com to learn more about one of the fastest growing drinkware brands.

For more information, visit sok-it.com and contact Kristie Burns at kristieburns@kbcommunicationsllc.com. Follow us on social media.

About Sok-It

Sok-It™ is a premium brand of reusable drink sleeves that prevent water rings, puddles, and drips from cold drinks and shield hands from extreme heated drinks. JavaSok,™CanSok and PintSok keeps iced drinks colder longer and HotSok™ protects your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves. BotlSok™ sleeves fit your favorite water bottle and SodaSok™, just like the original JavaSok™, fits most soda cups. Sok-It™ offers online ordering through its website sok-it.com and ships anywhere from the U.S. Also available on Amazon, The Paper Store, Palmetto Moon and select retail outlets.

