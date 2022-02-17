U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,692.00
    -159.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,502.75
    -97.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.30
    -15.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.97
    -1.69 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.10
    +14.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.72
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0810
    -0.3710 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,287.43
    -894.91 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.36
    -17.03 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.44
    -51.34 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Sokin to set up the first singular metaverse world for ecommerce

·3 min read

The global fintech will enable full ecommerce payment transactions for the first time

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the next generation payments provider, is set to enable full ecommerce payments for the first time in the metaverse, allowing brands and businesses to grow from its physical store into the virtual world.

Currently no single metaverse world exists where consumers can shop their favourite brands, however, Sokin will launch its own metaverse community (which can be previewed here) designed to process full ecommerce transactions. Sokin's metaverse world will host a 3D community of brands and retailers – from sporting to fashion and beyond – and allow consumers to meet, communicate, transact, invest, and purchase in one all-encompassing ecosystem and virtual economy. Consumers will make purchases through Sokin's accessible peer-to-peer mobile app within the metaverse.

By doing so, Sokin has firmly positioned itself as the leading player in the metaverse global payments world, allowing consumers to connect with some of the world's most recognisable brands while facilitating the transfer of money in a safe, secure, and transparent way.

The metaverse ecommerce community has already taken initial steps into the virtual world with popular high-street retailer, PrettyLittleThing, launching its first unnamed digital model, "Virtual Girl," while luxury brands such as Gucci, Burberry, and Balenciaga* already offering digital versions of its clothing to consumers.

"Sokin's metaverse world will host different brands and businesses for visitors to access, for example, a football club, entertainment or fashion brand," Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO at Sokin, who already partner with a number of global football clubs, explained. "We've seen campaigns by retailers in which an avatar models an item of clothing but then the experience abruptly stops there. So, we close the sales loop by ensuring a purchase can be made directly within the metaverse experience - this is never before seen innovation we are spearheading as we further bridge the gap between the metaverse and the physical world."

Sokin came to the forefront in August 2021 with the launch if its Global Currency Account designed to give consumers 51% cheaper global money transfers** and access cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries and territories, for one fixed monthly fee. Sokin has already enjoyed success in over 32 countries and has over 120,000 registered users and 175,000 on its global waiting list. Launches in Brazil, Canada and India are expected imminently.

*How luxury brands are making money in the metaverse, Forbes.
**Comparison based on the average digital remittance cost when sending USD200 using the free Sokin Basic account to a Sokin Wallet user. Data sourced from the World Bank.

Notes to Editors

View a preview of Sokin's metaverse world here.

The Sokin Global Currency account can be accessed through an advanced peer-to-peer mobile app available for free on Android and iOS.

Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, and the NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, with others due to be announced shortly.

About Sokin

Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees, just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.

For more information, please visit www.sokin.com.

Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.

Video - https://youtu.be/9ikzwHN8Cms

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sokin-to-set-up-the-first-singular-metaverse-world-for-ecommerce-301484760.html

SOURCE Sokin

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Palantir revenue tops expectations but earnings fall short

    Palantir Technologies Inc. grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in its latest quarter, though earnings per share fell short of expectations. The software company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $156.2 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Palantir earned 2 cents a share, down from 3 cents a share a year earlier, while analysts trac

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletF

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Russia In Focus; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • How To Save $3 Million For Retirement In Your 401(k)

    Looking to boost your retirement planning? It may be easier than you think to reach $3 million in a 401(k) and other retirement savings accounts.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.