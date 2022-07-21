U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,890.00
    +37.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,467.25
    +2.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,687.30
    -12.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    -0.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5810
    +0.3410 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,013.23
    -663.51 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.77
    -14.92 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.13
    -10.18 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Sol Chip Announces Innovative Initiative with Japan Post

·2 min read

Sol Chip's sustainable digitalization solution will optimize Japan Post's mail collection operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Chip, a leading provider of sustainable digitalization solutions, announced an innovative initiative with Japan Post today at the SmartCityX Conference, a culmination of the Scrum Studio open innovation program*. The initiative aims to develop a digitalization solution that will allow Japan Post to monitor the status of postboxes over its vast network in Japan and provide optimized mail collection operations. Sol Chip systems will also allow real-time monitoring of environmental data and other information profitable for local consumers.

Sol Chip is an Israeli startup providing sustainable digitalization solutions for a wide variety of IoT verticals including agtech, proptech, smart city, and assets management. Based on a patented light-harvesting chip, Sol Chip provides an everlasting battery as well as a maintenance-free IoT platform for a variety of sensors and system controls.

Coupled with its proprietary everlasting battery, Sol Chip's system provides continuous power and dedicated IoT communication for a variety of sensors and system controls. The Sol Chip system supports IoT devices, communication, data collection, storage & management, and control of third party systems.

Sol Chip serves huge markets that need to transform their operations into the digital era. Its sustainable solutions are applicable to any non-digitalized process. Sol Chip's technology provides the capacity to both sustainably transform data into cloud storage and digitally control various systems. In closing the digital loop, Sol Chip also offers Decision Support Systems/Artificial Intelligence services to further optimize such processes.

Sol Chip CEO, Teddy Golan commented, "We are showing accelerated growth in our agtech business, while in parallel targeting growing verticals such as proptech and smart city markets that can benefit from our services. This important initiative with Japan Post together with our other pilots running worldwide, positions Sol Chip as a major player in the global IoT market."

Sol Chip is currently raising funds to support and develop its expanding business opportunities.

*About Scrum Studio Inc.
Scrum Studio Inc. is an open innovation platform established by Scrum Ventures, formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SPORTS TECH TOKYO, SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites!

Contact:
Teddy Golan
CEO Sol Chip
info@sol-chip.com
Tel: +972.4.821.6942

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sol-chip-announces-innovative-initiative-with-japan-post-301590318.html

SOURCE Sol Chip

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • The Morning After: Why Nikon and Canon are giving up on DSLR cameras

    Apple settles lawsuit over its reviled 'butterfly' keyboard for $50 million, Demand for the Justice League 'Snyder Cut' was reportedly amplified by bots, Judge grants Twitter an expedited trial against Elon Musk.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Polygon’s ZK solution aims to slash current layer 1 Ethereum network costs by 90%

    Polygon, the Ethereum layer 2 scaling network, Wednesday said it is launching the testnet of its highly-anticipated zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup dubbed Polygon zkEVM, in what it called “a giant leap forward for Ethereum scaling and ZK innovation.” See related article: What is Polygon (MATIC) — ‘Ethereum’s internet of blockchains’? Fast facts In a series of […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Never look at messy wires again: Here are 10 genius cord-management solutions at Amazon

    2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.

  • Cloud Computing: Find Top Cloud Stocks And Track Industry Trends

    As demand for cloud computing continues to rise with the explosion of smartphones, artificial intelligence and always-connected devices, leading cloud stocks like Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet offer investors a wide range of opportunities across several industries.

  • Google really doesn't want its Glass successor to piss you off

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."

  • Microsoft launches 'sovereign' cloud for governments

    Microsoft on Tuesday launched a public cloud for government customers, offering greater control over their data, and has signed up Italian defence group Leonardo and Belgian telecoms firm Proximus as partners. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a digital transformation in many public sector organisations, and Microsoft expects to use its "Cloud for Sovereignty" to better compete with rivals such as Amazon Web Services and Alphabet's Google. The size of the global government cloud market is expected to reach $71.2 billion by 2027 from $27.6 billion in 2021, according to market research firm Imarc Group.

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • Security Chiefs Warn Bloated Cyber Market Must Learn to Work Together

    Products must be able to communicate with each other if vendors want business in the future, cybersecurity executives say.

  • Review: The New Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Makes Expensive Video Doorbells Redundant

    Your deadbolt could learn a thing or two.

  • Amazon debuts new Alexa developer tools, including support for multiple voice assistants

    A highlight of today's event was the previewing of Amazon's Universal Device Commands (UDC) and Agent Transfers (AT), a pair of technologies intended to simplify the task of interacting with multiple voice assistants on the same device. On devices that support Alexa and another voice assistant, like Sonos' Sonos Voice Control, UDCs will let users say commands (e.g., "Turn up the volume") using compatible wake words (e.g., "Hey, Sonos"), even if the target assistant wasn't originally used to initiate the request. ATs, meanwhile, will allow voice assistants to transfer user requests (e.g., "Ask UberEats to place an order") to other assistants when they don’t have the ability to fulfill them.

  • 2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    The virtual reality (VR) market has yet to come into its own, but as more and more technology companies shift their attention to it, a massive $21 billion (by 2025) market is being created. Because we're still toward the beginning of this expanding market, investors have an opportunity not only to buy shares of companies that are betting big on VR but also benefit from their growth as VR comes into its own. Two such companies that could end up being good long-term VR investments are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • The Morning After: The 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope

    There’s a 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope, US Congress calls for the FTC to regulate how VPN companies operate, UK forces Meta to halt its forced sale of Giphy.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • Collect badges like a Scout to boost your mental health with new app

    There was a time when collecting badges was the preserve of Scouts and Girl Guides.

  • This Is How To Check Your Airbnb Accommodation For Hidden Cameras

    It is a common concern amongst travelers worldwide, but checking your Airbnb accommodation for hidden cameras is simply a must.