Sol Cuisine Enters Mexican Market Via Partnership with Costco Mexico

·4 min read
  • Expansion into Mexico a first for Sol Cuisine

  • Buffalo Cauliflower Chik'n Wings available in all Costco Mexico stores starting August 23, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Sol Cuisine Ltd. ("Sol Cuisine" or the "Company") (TSXV: VEG) a growth-oriented North American plant-based protein leader, today announced the launch of one of its most popular SKUs – Buffalo Cauliflower Chik'n Wings – in all 39 Costco stores in Mexico. This is the first time that Sol Cuisine products will be offered in the Mexican market. The products will be on-shelf beginning August 23rd.

John Flanagan, CEO of Sol Cuisine commented, "Costco is a very important name in North American retail, and we look forward to bringing our Buffalo Cauliflower Chik'n Wings to their Mexican customers. Plant-based consumption in Mexico is growing rapidly with 20 per cent of the population claiming to be vegan or vegetarian, and we see substantial opportunity for growth in the market. With over 700 locations in Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and Mexico, gaining exposure to additional stores in the Costco network, and expanding the number of SKUs listed would be game-changing for the Company and we look forward to continuing to build the relationship."

For more details, visit Sol Cuisine's IR website at: investors.solcuisine.com or contact the IR team at investors@solcuisine.com.

About Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Sol Cuisine is the publicly traded parent company of Sol Cuisine Inc. following the completion of its "qualifying transaction" on May 19, 2021. Sol Cuisine is a fast-growing producer of branded and private label, consumer-preferred plant-based protein offerings across key center-of-plate and appetizer categories. The Company's products are offered through an established omni-channel distribution platform in Canada and the U.S. and are available in over 11,000 stores and more than 41,000 unique points of distribution across four primary channels: Canada Retail Sales & Club; U.S. Retail Sales & Club; Food Service & Industrial; and Private Label. Over a history of 20+ years, Sol Cuisine has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and delight consumers in Canada and the U.S., while remaining true to its commitment to producing great tasting products that are nutritionally superior both to meat-based offerings and to competitive plant-based products. This commitment has resulted in several Canadian product wins, including the #1 frozen plant-based burger in Canada, the #1 consumer-preferred chicken alternative and the #1 quality roast product as determined by Whole Foods Market. The Company's taste and nutritional superiority has also resulted in private label contracts with some of the most recognized natural brands in North America. These products are all produced at Sol Cuisine's two state of the art facilities, totaling 35,000 square foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, capable of supporting up to 10 million kilograms of volume per annum.

For more details on Sol Cuisine's consumer brands:
Website: www.solcuisine.com
Instagram: @solcuisine
Facebook: @solcuisine
Twitter: @solcuisine
LinkedIn: @solcuisine

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the size of the industry, the growth of the market for the Company's products, the rate and quantity of production at the Company's facilities, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of the Company and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

John Flanagan
Chief Executive Officer
905-502-8500

SOURCE Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c0364.html

