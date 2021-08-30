U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,423.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,452.50
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.80
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    -0.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.59
    -2.25 (-11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8380
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.11
    -627.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.14
    +36.24 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Sol Cuisine Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Gross Sales of $6.1 million in Q3 2021; Gross Sales of $18.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, +42.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

  • Gross Margini of 8.5% in Q3 2021; Gross Margin of 13.0% in the first nine months of 2021, +699bps vs. the same period in 2020.

  • Continued to grow distribution footprint, including the introduction of Sol Cuisine products in all Costco Mexico stores during Q4, and the launch of four of the Company's SKUs nationally in Walmart Canada stores and on Walmart.ca, which was announced this morning.

  • Continued progress against key strategic pillars, including expanded distribution in existing channels and new channels; The Company launched its initial e-commerce capabilities during Q4.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Sol Cuisine Ltd. ("Sol Cuisine" or the "Company") (TSXV: VEG) a growth-oriented North American plant-based protein leader, today reported the financial results for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sol Cuisine Inc. for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise specified.

Summary Financial Results



Three months ending

Nine months ending


June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

Gross Sales

$6,085,189

$6,022,624

$18,717,414

$13,148,079

Revenueii

$5,570,180

$5,451,800

$17,233,820

$11,712,792

Gross Profit

$471,804

$911,676

$2,245,349

$707,480

Gross Margin

8.5%

16.7%

13.0%

6.0%

Adjusted EBITDAiii

($940,066)

$729,602

($1,960,931)

($1,071,984)

Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

$190,587

($404,519)

($2,931,582)

($3,420,319)

Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per
Share

$0.01

($0.04)

($0.17)

($0.34)

Management Commentary

John Flanagan, CEO of Sol Cuisine commented, "During the first nine months of 2021, our team made significant strides against all four pillars of our strategy designed to generate sustainable growth. Despite more muted growth in Q3 due to lower industry-wide sales in the retail and club channels as consumer demand patterns adjusted to a post-COVID world, Sol Cuisine generated more than 40% growth in gross sales in the first nine months of the year, and a roughly 700 basis point improvement in gross margin."

Mr. Flanagan continued, "Since the time of our public listing, we have deepened our distribution reach and relationships with top retailers such as Metro, Sobeys, Loblaw Companies and Costco, and launched in a new country with one of those partners – Costco – which is now carrying Sol Cuisine products in all of their stores in Mexico. This morning, we announced that four Sol Cuisine products will be launched across approximately 200 stores and through Walmart.ca in Canada, this September. From an operating perspective we are firing on all cylinders, and we expect our efforts to get our delicious, nutritionally superior offerings into the hands of more consumers will generate both volume growth and steady margin expansion as we ramp up production at our fully built-out production facilities."

Review of Execution of Growth Strategy

Sol Cuisine is focused on executing a clear and actionable strategy designed to deliver continued growth. This strategy is focused on four primary pillars: introducing breakthrough product innovation; generating brand velocity; aggressively expanding retail distribution; and launching and growing in important new channels. The Company continued to make progress during the quarter, with successes including:

  • Breakthrough product innovation: In the quarter, the Company launched appetizers and entrees in a bagged format which has received favourable initial reception by consumers. The Company continues to innovate and create exciting new SKUs that complement existing protein formats.

  • Brand velocity: In the quarter, the Company grew brand velocity by focusing on promotional partnerships with key national grocery retailers. The Company's Sol Cuisine wings, meatballs, Turk'y Roasts and Chik'n tenders have performed well, already exceeding the velocity exhibited by the Company's leading burger products. The introduction of Falafel, Chik'n Bites, Chik'n Tenders, Meatballs and Wings in the U.S. are also selling ahead of expectations. The Company has multiple campaigns launching over the next two quarters with retail partners to drive brand equity.

  • Distribution footprint: In the quarter, the Company added products through Canadian retail banners including: Loblaws, Sobeys, Costco, Farm Boy and Whole Foods. In the U.S. the Company added products through retail banners including: Weis, Tops and Club Foods. The Company is engaged in discussions to add additional retailers in both Canada and the U.S.

  • Launch and growth in important new channels: The Company continued to grow its presence in the key U.S. Club and Food Service segments with launches and/or expansions in Costco (Midwest region), Publix, Little Spoon and Target Deli. In early Q4, Sol Cuisine announced the launch of its initial e-commerce capabilities, which will enable customers to locate and purchase products directly through several leading grocery platforms.

Summary of Recent Corporate Developments

  • On August 19, 2021, the Company announced a new distribution agreement with National Co+op Grocers (NCG) in the U.S. to sell a selection from the Company's line of plant-based Bites appetizers. Sol Cuisine's Crispy Chik'n Bites and Spinach Chickpea Bites are available across NCG's 200 stores in 39 states. This is the Company's first distribution agreement with NCG which has combined annual sales over $2.3 billion and more than 1.3 million consumer-owners.

  • On August 11, 2021, the Company announced the launch of one of its most popular SKUs – Buffalo Cauliflower Chik'n Wings – in all 39 Costco stores in Mexico. This is the first time that Sol Cuisine products have been offered in the Mexican market. The products were launched on-shelf beginning August 23rd.

  • On August 5, 2021, Sol Cuisine announced that it had appointed experienced financial leader Adam Kozak, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Kozak succeeds David McLaren and assumed the role on August 9, 2021. Mr. McLaren continues to provide support through a transitional period. Mr. Kozak has over 20 years of experience in Finance, M&A Integration, and Investor Relations in both established and emerging industries. Most recently he held the role of CFO for a privately held group of direct store delivery, warehousing, and logistics companies. While holding the role of CFO at TerrAscend Corp. Adam led the Company through several of its key milestones, including the successful completion of TerrAscend's capital reorganization and structuring and executing the Company's milestone M&A transactions that laid the foundation for entering into the U.S. market becoming a leading North American operator. Prior to joining TerrAscend Adam spent over 10 years at Loblaw Companies Limited where he held progressive roles in Finance, Investor Relations, M&A Integration, Loyalty and Consumer Insights.

  • On July 30, 2021, the Company announced it was launching the first of multiple planned national freezer bunker programs with Sobeys featuring 7 SKUs across its grocery stores with a focus on Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia. The program featured Sol Cuisine's Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings, Crispy Chik'n Tenders, Crispy Tempura Filets, Zesty Italian Style Meatballs, Crispy Chik'n Bites, Spinach Chickpea Bites and Spicy Black Bean Bites.

  • On July 14, 2021, Sol Cuisine announced it had launched initial e-commerce capabilities in partnership with Destini™ Global, LLC ("Destini"), a leading provider of digital solutions to innovative CPG brands in North America, underpinned by a powerful store-level database and tool set. Available at solcuisine.com, these initial capabilities include: a product locator, to help customers locate Sol Cuisine products in nearby stores; and an e-commerce link to eight established sites where customers can purchase Sol Cuisine products directly. In Canada, solcuisine.com will link to: Voila, Loblaws, Instacart, Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway, SaveonFoods, Maxi, Cornershop, and Vejii. In the U.S., solcuisine.com will link to: Instacart, Cornershop, and Vejii. In addition to these consumer-facing capabilities, the Destini platform includes a robust suite of consumer demand analytics, which will enable Sol Cuisine to map consumer interest, track search results and match the launch of new or additional SKUs in areas that align with consumer demand based on hard data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are both non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before income taxes, net finance costs, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, restructuring costs, one-time cost related to going public and stock-based compensation, while adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA to revenue. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful measures of financial performance because they provide an indication of the Company's ability to seize growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner, finance its ongoing operations and service its long-term debt.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measure presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:


Three months ending

Nine months ending


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss)

$190,587

($404,519)

($2,931,582)

($3,420,319)

Finance charges and interest

70,991

338,538

509,876

$450,534

Depreciation and amortization
(including amount expensed through
COGS)

519,735

772,003

1,536,926

1,670,972

Impairment of long-term assets

-

-

-

150,241

One-time costs related to RTO process

1,655,832

-

1,870,662

-

Share-based payments

254,601

23,580

684,999

76,588

Gain on conversion of pref. shares

(3,631,812)

-

(3,631,812)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

($940,066)

$729,602

($1,960,931)

($1,071,984)

% of Revenue

(16.9%)

13.4%

(11.4%)

(9.2%)

About Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Sol Cuisine is the publicly traded parent company of Sol Cuisine Inc. following the completion of its "qualifying transaction" on May 19, 2021. Sol Cuisine is a fast-growing producer of branded, consumer-preferred plant-based protein offerings across key center-of-plate and appetizer categories. The Company's products are offered through an established omni-channel distribution platform in Canada and the U.S., and Mexico, and are available in over 11,000 stores and more than 41,000 unique points of distribution. The Company offers sells its products to four primary channels: Canada Retail Sales & Club; U.S. Retail Sales & Club; Food Service & Industrial; and Private Label. Over a history of 20+ years, Sol Cuisine has consistently demonstrated an ability to innovate and delight consumers in Canada and the U.S., while remaining true to its commitment to producing great tasting products that are nutritionally superior both to meat-based offerings and to competitive plant-based products. This commitment has resulted in several Canadian product wins, including the #1 frozen plant-based burger in Canada, the #1 consumer-preferred chicken alternative and the #1 quality roast product as determined by Whole Foods Market. The Company's taste and nutritional superiority has also resulted in private label contracts with some of the most recognized natural brands in North America. These products are all produced at Sol Cuisine's two state of the art facilities, totaling 35,000 square foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, capable of supporting up to 10 million kilograms of volume per annum.

For more details on Sol Cuisine's consumer brands:
Website: www.solcuisine.com
Instagram: @solcuisine
Facebook: @solcuisine
Twitter: @solcuisine
LinkedIn: @solcuisine

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the size of the industry, the growth of the market for the Company's products, the rate and quantity of production at the Company's facilities, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of the Company and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

_________________________

i Defined as Gross Profit divided by Revenue

ii Defined as Gross Sales less sales discounts and other deductions

iii Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the section of this news release entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA"

SOURCE Sol Cuisine Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c6657.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Li Auto's stock rallies after surprise loss but revenue beat expectations, and outlook was upbeat

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled and provided an upbeat outlook. Net losses narrowed to RMB235.5 million ($36.5 million), or RMB0.26 per American depositary receipt, from RMB345.2 million, or RMB2.71 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-ADS loss was RMB0.07, compared with the

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.