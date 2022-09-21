SOL GLOBAL ISSUES SHARES TO REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - SOL Global Investments Corp. (the "Company" or "SOL Global") (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) announces that on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, it issued 4,788,852 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") of SOL Global ("Common Shares") at a deemed issue price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 15-trading day period ending September 19, 2022, being $0.38 per Common Share, to reduce an aggregate of $1,819,763.76 in indebtedness of the Company (the "Share Settlement").

The Settlement Shares issued in the Share Settlement reduced debt to the Company's former CEO, Andrew DeFrancesco, in accordance with the terms of a settlement agreement dated April 25, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement") and previously announced on April 25, 2022. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the former CEO became entitled to a bonus payment of $1,819,763.76 (the "Bonus Payment"), among other amounts owing to him under the Settlement Agreement, which Mr. DeFrancesco has agreed to convert to Common Shares registered as directed by Mr. DeFrancesco. The Share Settlement will allow the Company's available cash to be utilized for further debt reduction, working capital and for the purpose of building the Company's existing asset base.

As previously announced, the former CEO had agreed, at the time his employment with the Company ended, to receive less compensation than he would have otherwise been entitled to be paid pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement. The payments due under the Settlement Agreement will be paid over a period of six years. The Bonus Payment constitutes some, but not all, of the amount due to the former CEO pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, and all future payments will be made in accordance to the terms of the Settlement Agreement. The Settlement Agreement allows Mr. DeFrancesco to convert part of the consideration due to him under the Settlement Agreement to Common Shares at a price no less than the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares, subject to the minimum discounted price of the shares or such other policies of the CSE which may be applicable, provided that Mr. DeFrancesco may not convert any amount under the Settlement Agreement that will result in him controlling at any time, individually or in concert with any other person, more than 19.99% of the Company's securities on a partially diluted basis.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in the small and mid-cap sectors. SOL Global's investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings with active advisory mandates. The Company's seven primary business segments include Retail, Agriculture, QSR & Hospitality, Media Technology & Gaming, and New Age Wellness.

The Company's head office is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C9.

