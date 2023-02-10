Sol Mexican Cocina Brings Baja Bounty to Las Vegas and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / When you think of Mexico's lush Baja region, what comes to mind? Cascading rock formations, sea breeze, and a double dose of camaraderie usually paints a vivid picture. A treat for the senses, the Baja region is blooming with natural beauty and intricately woven communities that share a passion for good times and good food, two top-shelf ingredients that define Sol Mexican Cocina . The SoCal-based restaurant group has perfected the art of Baja cuisine and introduced a unique caliber of hospitality to six locations across the United States, including Las Vegas. The Nevada outpost officially opened in November of 2022 and deals a heavy hand in creative, crunchy dishes paired with an elevated bar program that envies a desert sunrise. The company hosted a celebration on February 2nd that activated their new digs for Sin City's dedicated clientele, effectively putting the Baja charm in your backyard.

Since their founding, the team behind Sol Mexican Cocina has placed authenticity at the helm of their culinary journey. The company's core members were enchanted by the spirit of Northern Mexico during a string of visits that ultimately inspired their mission to bring Baja to the folks back home, honoring the colorful customs of the region with a distinctly artistic panache sprinkled throughout. As a result, each location highlights a unique characteristic of the Baja culture, evoking a strong sense of place and inviting guests to truly immerse themselves in experiential dining. The company's Las Vegas branch, located inside The Forum Shops at Caesars, leans into the dramatic desert landscapes that carve the Vegas Valley as well as portions of the Baja region. Sol Mexican Cocina strives to provide their communities with a space to celebrate, simmer down, or spice things up the Baja way with compelling interiors that feel worlds away yet familiar and warm. Their menu reflects the scale of their scenery, amplifying the flavors of Coastal Mexico through innovative, scratch-kitchen techniques that unite culinary precision with artistic expression. Taken from homestyle experiences like cooking tacos around the campfire, Sol's menu highlights the aromatic, smoldering profiles that define major staples of Baja's food rapport. To compliment these smoky dishes, Sol spins a savory drink program that brings the fiesta on board, mesquite-style. By roasting over charcoal-fired grills and open-flame embers, Sol ignites a welcomed sense of passion in their work that translates well into their dynamic spaces, giving guests an unrivaled experience no matter where they are in the world.

By many accounts, Las Vegas is viewed as a gateway to the world, especially when dealing in fine dining and experiential food and beverage. The Mojave Desert is a perfect backdrop for Sol's distinct personality and the flavors that make up large portions of the Southwestern United States blend seamlessly with the character of Baja and Coastal Mexico. Comparatively, Sol is slated to open two new outposts in 2023 in the Northeast, specifically at Madison Square Park in New York and Back Bay in Boston. Though slightly removed from the warmth and arid allure that defines the West, Bostonites and New Yorkers are poised to meet an elevated, highly-sophisticated iteration of Baja culture that is sure to send them into sensory delight. The company's grand opening in Las Vegas was a success, and one of the restaurant's high-end spirits of choice, SelvaRey Rum, saw the arrival of its co-owner, Bruno Mars, along with his band members. SelvaRey is a premium, single-estate rum brand that paired perfectly with Sol's festive atmosphere.

At the heart of Sol Mexican Cocina beats a new drum that speaks to the modern adventure seeker. Whether it's a night of libations or passing around fajitas fireside, Sol Mexican Cocina keeps the light on for some of the best memories made around food and beverage.

Sol Mexican Cocina is a restaurant group committed to bringing the beauty of Baja to the masses through community, creativity, and culinary prowess. The company operates six unique locations across the United States and are well known for their smoky, mesquite driven dishes and beverage program, offering a dynamic menu of innovative, Coastal Mexican fare.

