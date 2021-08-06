U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,941.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.54
    +0.45 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,782.84
    +1,621.04 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.85
    +27.96 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

SOL: Sasol Limited - Trading Statement For The Year Ended 30 June 2021 And Restatement of Prior Year Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021*

Sasol is expected to deliver a resilient set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021 (2021 financial year), underpinned by a notable gross margin recovery in the second half of the 2021 financial year combined with strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and weather related events in the US impacting production by 300kt.

Shareholders are advised that for the 2021 financial year:

- Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between R12,00 and R18,00 compared to the prior year loss per share of R148,49 (representing an improvement of more than 100%);
- Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between R39,00 and R41,00 compared to the prior year headline loss per share of R11,50 (representing an improvement of more than 100%); and
- Core HEPS (CHEPS***) are expected to be between R27,00 and R30,00 compared to the prior year CHEPS of R15,08.

Sasol´s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA**) are expected to increase by between 32% and 49% from R35,0 billion in the prior year, to between R46 billion and R52 billion. This results from a strong recovery in chemical prices and a 4% increase in the rand per barrel price of Brent crude oil, partly offset by weather related events in both the US and South Africa impacting our gross margins adversely. Adjusted EBITDA were supported by a strong cost performance through better than planned delivery of the US$1 billion comprehensive crisis response plan commitment, as well as early delivery on the Sasol 2.0 initiative.

On 6 July 2021, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) published a final decision on the maximum gas price methodology for Sasol Gas (Pty) Ltd, a subsidiary of Sasol South Africa Limited, which determined the maximum price methodology for piped gas sold in South Africa for the period 2014 – 2021 and beyond. The 2021 financial results were adjusted accordingly to include a provision for the potential retrospective payment obligation.

Notable non-cash adjustments (before taxation) for the 2021 financial year include:

- Unrealised gains of R10,3 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts;

- Remeasurement items of R23,2 billion, mainly due to:

These impairments were partly offset by:

* The comparative information for the 2020 financial year has been adjusted for changes in the South African integrated value chain impairment assessment.

** Adjusted EBITDA are calculated by adjusting operating profit for depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments, remeasurement items, change in discount rates of our rehabilitation provisions, all unrealised translation gains and losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging activities.

*** Core HEPS is calculated by adjusting headline earnings with non-recurring items, earnings losses of significant capital projects (exceeding R4 billion) which have reached beneficial operation and are still ramping up, all translation gains and losses (realised and unrealised), all gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging activities (realised and unrealised), and share-based payments on implementation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) transactions. Adjustments in relation to the valuation of our derivatives at period end are to remove volatility from earnings as these instruments are valued using forward curves and other market factors at the reporting date and could vary from period to period. We believe core headline earnings are a useful measure of the group´s sustainable operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core HEPS are not defined terms under IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The aforementioned adjustments are the responsibility of the directors of Sasol. The adjustments have been prepared for illustrative purposes only and due to their nature, may not fairly present Sasol´s financial position, changes in equity, results of operations or cash flows.

RESTATEMENT OF PRIOR YEAR RESULTS

Shareholders are advised that Sasol's results contain a prior year adjustment in the South African integrated value chain impairment assessment, impacting impairments recognised since the 2017 financial year. The Company has revised its previously reported results and related disclosures. The comparative balances differ from those previously reported. The Company evaluated the effect of the prior period adjustments, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and concluded that the correction did not have a material impact on, and did not require amendment of, any of the Company's previously issued or filed financial statements taken as a whole. Further details regarding the nature of the restatements will be shared when the results for 2021 financial year are released.


2019 previously
reported results

2019 restated
results

Change

2020 previously
reported results

2020 restated
results

Change


Rm

Rm

%

Rm

Rm

%

Statement of financial position:







Property, plant and equipment

233 549

229 818

(2%)

204 470

199 843

(2%)

Deferred tax liability

27 586

26 541

(4%)

20 450

19 154

(6%)








Statement of changes in equity:







Retained earnings

181 416

178 730

(1%)

90 890

87 559

(4%)








Income statement:







Depreciation and amortisation

17 968

17 814

(1%)

22 575

22 327

(1%)

Remeasurement items

18 645

20 062

8%

110 834

111 978

1%

Taxation expense

3 157

2 803

(11%)

(26 139)

(26 390)

1%









Rand

Rand

%

Rand

Rand

%

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

6,97

5,50

(21%)

(147,45)

(148,49)

1%

Headline earnings/(loss) per share

30,72

30,90

1%

(11,79)

(11,50)

(2%)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

6,93

5,46

(21%)

(147,45)

(148,49)

1%

Diluted headline earnings/(loss) per
share

30,54

30,71

1%

(11,79)

(11,50)

(2%)








Statement of comprehensive income:







Total comprehensive income/(loss) for
the year

7 162

6 253

(13%)

(67 354)

(67 999)

1%

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the Company's external auditors. Sasol´s 2021 financial results may still be impacted by a number of factors, including adjustments resulting from the year-end closure process.

Sasol will release its results for the 2021 financial year on Monday, 16 August 2021.

Tiffany Sydow,
Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com

Disclaimer - Forward-looking statements

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, expectations, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Sasol's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and statements regarding the effectiveness of any actions taken by Sasol to address or limit any impact of COVID-19 on its business; statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, changing crude oil prices, volume growth, changes in demand for Sasol's products, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects, oil and gas reserves, cost reductions, legislative, regulatory and fiscal development, our climate change strategy and business performance outlook. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors and others are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 24 August 2020 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sol-sasol-limited---trading-statement-for-the-year-ended-30-june-2021-and-restatement-of-prior-year-results-301350077.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Uber traders buy the dip, Roku drops, Robinhood plunges as Weber surges

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 real estate dividend stocks to buy in August 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry, and go directly to the 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021. While the industry outlook for real estate and REITs in 2021 […]