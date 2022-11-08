U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.44
    +18.64 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,133.42
    +306.42 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,590.80
    +26.28 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.43
    -7.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.10
    -2.69 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    +35.20 (+2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1538
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5260
    -1.0490 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,115.38
    -2,742.06 (-13.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.69
    -41.22 (-8.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Sol Systems Adds Development Chief to Scale Utility-Scale Solar Business

Sol Systems
·2 min read

Washington, D.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems, a DC-based renewable energy company that focuses on sustainability and community and environmental impact, announced the addition of Mak Nagle as Chief Development Officer. Nagle brings more than 20 years of project development experience and will focus on expanding Sol’s more than 2 GW of utility‑scale solar project pipeline to meet the goals of Sol’s customers and partners.

“Mak brings a rare combination of humility and deep expertise that is hard to find,” said Yuri Horwitz, co-founder and CEO of Sol. “His focus on building great teams is exactly what we need as we continue to scale our development business in partnership with our customers.”

As head of Sol’s utility-scale development and project management teams, Nagle will provide technical and strategic leadership to the company while collaborating with industry partners to build a more equitable energy future.

“I am thrilled to join Sol Systems to build its utility-scale development business with a methodical and disciplined approach," Nagle explained. “The pipeline of projects we will be developing through innovative ideas is vital to the growth of our company and the communities in which we work.”

Prior to joining Sol Systems, Nagle led Pine Gate Renewables’ solar-plus-storage division along with its market strategy, grid integration, and project siting teams. Under Nagle’s leadership, the company brought more than 2 GW of solar-plus-storage projects online while expanding its pipeline to over 30 GW.

Nagle has also held roles at Southwest Power Pool, where he was responsible for designing their Day 2 energy market, and the transmission wing of Entergy. Nagle holds B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg school of Management.

###

ABOUT SOL SYSTEMS

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 18,500 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

CONTACT: Andrew Williams Sol Systems 202 748-8180 andrew.williams@solsystems.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers. Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Here is What You Need to Know

    Albemarle (ALB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • Should You Buy The Trade Desk (TTD) Ahead of Earnings?

    The Trade Desk (TTD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Kohl’s stock jumps on CEO departure, upbeat earnings guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Kohl’s after the retail company announced that CEO Michelle Gass will step down in December.

  • 15 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Now. Warren Buffett’s investment strategy is an open secret now: invest in solid companies and hold their stocks forever. But […]

  • BP p.l.c. (BP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

    BP (BP) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -163.64% and 5.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 8 Best Lidar Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 8 best lidar stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry analysis you can see the 5 Best Lidar Stocks To Buy here. One of the most interesting technological developments of the 21st century, lidar is a shorthand for “light detection and ranging,” and comprises of micro […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 9.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?