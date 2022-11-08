Sol Systems Adds Development Chief to Scale Utility-Scale Solar Business

Washington, D.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems, a DC-based renewable energy company that focuses on sustainability and community and environmental impact, announced the addition of Mak Nagle as Chief Development Officer. Nagle brings more than 20 years of project development experience and will focus on expanding Sol’s more than 2 GW of utility‑scale solar project pipeline to meet the goals of Sol’s customers and partners.

“Mak brings a rare combination of humility and deep expertise that is hard to find,” said Yuri Horwitz, co-founder and CEO of Sol. “His focus on building great teams is exactly what we need as we continue to scale our development business in partnership with our customers.”

As head of Sol’s utility-scale development and project management teams, Nagle will provide technical and strategic leadership to the company while collaborating with industry partners to build a more equitable energy future.

“I am thrilled to join Sol Systems to build its utility-scale development business with a methodical and disciplined approach," Nagle explained. “The pipeline of projects we will be developing through innovative ideas is vital to the growth of our company and the communities in which we work.”

Prior to joining Sol Systems, Nagle led Pine Gate Renewables’ solar-plus-storage division along with its market strategy, grid integration, and project siting teams. Under Nagle’s leadership, the company brought more than 2 GW of solar-plus-storage projects online while expanding its pipeline to over 30 GW.

Nagle has also held roles at Southwest Power Pool, where he was responsible for designing their Day 2 energy market, and the transmission wing of Entergy. Nagle holds B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg school of Management.

