SOLACE NUTRITION, LLC ACQUIRES R-KANE NUTRITIONALS

·2 min read

PAWCATUCK, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace Nutrition, LLC has acquired the assets of R-Kane Nutritionals, LLC, a company specializing in high protein meal replacement solutions to service the weight loss & management market.

Solace Nutrition LLC is a medical nutrition company with a passion for manufacturing and offering safe, reliable, and effective nutrition formulas that help individuals with unique metabolic nutritional needs and chronic diseases.
Solace Nutrition, LLC has acquired all the assets of R-Kane Nutritionals, LLC.

"R-Kane Nutritionals has a long & rich history of promoting products that help people seeking significant weight loss, including supporting medically-supervised weight loss programs. This acquisition offers Solace growth into an adjacent nutritional management market and allows us to leverage the core competencies that we've developed in manufacturing & distribution over the years to R-Kane customers. Bringing R-Kane Nutritionals into Solace will create synergies and help accelerate growth in both brands," said Thomas Clough, CEO of Solace Nutrition.

Solace Nutrition is a clinical nutrition company marketing safe, reliable, and effective formulas to help individuals manage unique metabolic, nutritional needs, and chronic diseases. Solace works directly with leading medical practitioners of select illnesses and conditions to help patients improve their quality of life. Products are designed by healthcare professionals and manufactured in certified and inspected GMP facilities. The R-Kane acquisition offers a strategic extension for Solace Nutrition into an adjacent medically supervised nutrition market.

About R-Kane Nutritionals
R-Kane is the brand owner and marketer of scientifically designed meal replacement products sold direct to consumers and provides obesity treatment programs and products to medical providers throughout the US. Since 1977, R-Kane has established a history of innovation in the premium meal replacement category by providing top-of-the-line weight loss products for obesity treatment and dietary supplements for physicians leading world medical facilities. For more information, please visit R-Kane's website at www.rkanenutritionals.com.

About Solace Nutrition, LLC
Solace Nutrition is a medical nutrition company founded to develop clinical nutrition products for individuals living with chronic diseases. Solace is dedicated to providing products that meet the nutritional needs of individuals living with a metabolic condition requiring nutritional management to improve their quality of life. Since 2005, Solace Nutrition has been developing, manufacturing, and marketing nutritionally dense products customized to address the specific therapeutic need of a wide range of metabolic conditions. Their products are designed based on scientific and clinical evidence in close collaboration with scientists and Healthcare Professionals. All products are consumed under medically supervised conditions, and sound medical and scientific data support them. For more information, please visit Solace Nutrition at www.solacenutrition.com.

For additional information:

Kate Murtaugh, Marketing Manager
Solace Nutrition, LLC
Kmurtaugh@solacenutrition.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solace-nutrition-llc-acquires-r-kane-nutritionals-301453881.html

SOURCE Solace Nutrition

