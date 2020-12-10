U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 853,000 Americans filed last week

New weekly claims are now about four times greater than they were before the pandemic.

Solactive, a German fintech, takes a $60.4M growth investment from Summit Partners

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

German fintech Solactive, a technology-enabled provider of indices and index solutions to the global financial services industry, has taken a $60.4m / €50 million minority investment from growth investor Summit Partners.

Widely regarded as something of a disruptor in the global indexing industry, Solactive is benefitting from the ongoing and significant shift of active to passive investment strategies. Although Europe-based, it has more than 400 clients worldwide, including major investment banks, ETF providers and hedge funds, with more than $200 billion of global assets linked to more than 17,000 Solactive indices.

The idea behind Solactive is to take a customer-centric and technology-first approach to the creation, development, calculation and distribution of indices and related services. Because it is technology-first, it can offer tailor-made index solutions for ETFs and other index-linked investments across equity, fixed income and multi-asset class strategies.

Steffen Scheuble, the CEO of Solactive who founded Solactive in 2007, said: "We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing index providers in the world and widely regarded as a disruptor in the global index market. We are excited to join forces with Summit Partners and work together to further accelerate our journey.”

Summit brings significant experience in the technology and financial services sectors, as well as deep resources in supporting the expansion of our businesses across products, regions and client segments.”
Mr.

Johannes Grefe, a Principal with Summit Partners who will be joining the Solactive Board of Directors, commented: “Steffen and the Solactive team have recognized and responded to this trend with a highly automated and customer-centric approach based on a robust technology platform. With a strong combination of vision, product and client reach, we believe Solactive is well-positioned to continue its innovative disruption of the indexing market.”

Solactive serves its global customer base from its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and offices in Toronto, Hong Kong, Berlin and Dresden.

    While several businesses continue to succumb to an unprecedented pandemic, certain semiconductor companies are seeing strong growth driven by demand in end markets like cloud computing, gaming and PCs. Also, the industry’s growth prospects look strong based on tremendous opportunities in 5G technology, AI and data centers.Shares of chip makers like AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor have rallied significantly this year. But then, investors are now wondering if there is room for further upside in these stocks. With the help of TipRanks' Stock Comparison tool, we will place AMD alongside Nvidia to see which stock offers a more compelling investment opportunity.   Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)AMD's strong leadership has had a major impact on the company. Not only did CEO Lisa Su steer AMD’s turnaround, she transformed it into one of the strongest semiconductor players that could take on giants like Intel in the CPU (central processing unit) market and Nvidia in the GPU (graphics processing unit) space.AMD generated revenue growth of 56% in 3Q, driven by strong demand for its PCs, gaming and data center products. Also, adjusted EPS more than doubled primarily driven by higher sales of Ryzen and EPYC processors and a spike in sales of semi-custom products backed by recent launches of new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. The company predicts about 41% revenue growth in 4Q and the full-year as well.In fact, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann feels that the company’s growth trajectory will continue into 2021. Mosesmann raised his 1Q21 and 2021 revenue and earnings estimates after CEO Lisa Su hinted at an analyst conference that the company’s first quarter is likely to be better than seasonal trends.The analyst noted that AMD typically averages a 10% sequential decline between 4Q and 1Q. That said, Mosesmann explained that he is boosting his 1Q21 estimates given the company's strong product launches heading into 2021, gaming console demand, recent commentary, and continued market share gains. He also added that AMD has consistently gained PC market share over the last few years, and its CEO sees Zen 3 as likely adding to its share gains.Reiterating a Buy rating with a $120 price target, Mosesmann summarized, “We continue to believe AMD can capture 50% of the entire x86 CPU market in coming years on technology/product roadmaps, accelerating design pipelines, increasing attach rates of GPUs to optimize EPYC server CPUs, etc. AMD’s CPU and GPU roadmaps will have significant and sustainable advantages in the world of computing that the competition currently do not have.” (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Meanwhile, AMD is bolstering its position and putting further pressure on rivals with its recently announced acquisition of Xilinx in an all-stock transaction of $35 billion. The deal is expected to expand AMD’s rapidly growing data center business and will increase its total addressable market to $110 billion. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2021 and will be immediately accretive to AMD’s earnings. Currently, the Street is cautiously optimistic about AMD stock, with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 13 Buys versus 6 Holds and 1 Sell. Given the impressive 96% year-to-date rise, the average price target of $90.41 indicates that shares are fully priced at current levels.  NVIDIA (NVDA)NVIDIA is a dominant player in the GPU space. The company is gaining from COVID-19 related tailwinds, which accelerated the demand for its graphic cards. NVIDIA’s graphic chips are used in several applications like gaming, data centers and autonomous vehicles. The company beat analysts’ 3Q FY21 expectations, with a 57% growth in revenue and 63% rise in adjusted EPS. Its data center revenue exploded 162% to $1.9 billion, while gaming revenue rose 37% to $2.3 billion.However, investors weren’t pleased as the company cautioned that it expects its data center revenue to decline slightly on a sequential basis in 4Q, partially driven by a Chinese customer (Huawei) not purchasing Mellanox’s (Nvidia completed acquisition earlier this year) networking products. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks)This soft data center outlook did not deter Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer from reiterating a Buy rating on Nvidia with a $600 price target. In a research note to investors, Schafer explained, “We expect supply issues to linger through F4Q. DC [data center] growth remains solid, up 8% Q/Q as A100/T4 demand offset softer hyperscale spend. The ARM acquisition appears on track, rounding NVDA's DC footprint while extending edge/mobile reach. Long term AI-driven structural growth/GM thesis intact.” In September, Nvidia announced a $40 billion deal to acquire chip designer Arm from Softbank. The company stated that it will take 18 months to complete the acquisition. However, the deal has to win regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions around the world.The deal, if approved, is expected to strengthen Nvidia’s data center business. ARM develops technology that is widely used in low-power chips for smartphones, wearables and tablets, and supplies its technology to most of Nvidia’s competitors.Looking ahead, Nvidia continues to invest in its data center business to address the demand in AI computing. Also, the momentum for the company’s new Ampere architecture is expected to drive higher sales. Under its data center business, Nvidia launched the NVIDIA RTX A6000 and NVIDIA A40 GPUs, built on the Ampere architecture, in 3Q. Additionally, within the gaming business, the company unveiled the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, powered by the Ampere architecture and the second generation of RTX. The response was so strong that the GeForce RTX 3080 was immediately sold out following its launch in September.Nvidia shares have already risen by a staggering 120% so far in 2020, and the average price target of $599.92 indicates an upside potential of 16% over the coming months. Nvidia scores a Strong Buy analyst consensus that breaks down into 23 Buys, 3 Holds and 1 Sell.Bottom lineThe Street is bullish about the opportunities for both AMD and Nvidia in data centers and other growth areas. That said, despite its high valuation and strong year-to-date rise, most of the analysts believe that Nvidia stock still has more room to run in the coming months, making it a better pick than AMD.   To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

    Airbnb reportedly priced its initial public offering at $68 per share, or above its already-raised range, in one of this year’s largest and most highly anticipated public debuts.

    The time has come to take profits in super-pricey software stocks like Zoom Video Communications, Okta, and DocuSign—and to find bargains elsewhere, J.P. Morgan says.

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

    New Street Research analyst and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Pierre Ferragu is of the opinion that investors who hold the automaker's stock should book some profits ahead of the S&P inclusion, Barron's reported Wednesday.The Tesla Analyst: Ferragu downgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $578 even though he opined the shares are likely to hit $1,200 in 2025.The Tesla Thesis: "We expect Tesla to trade at 75 [times] forward earnings in 2025, " wrote Ferragu.By 2025, Ferragu expects the Elon Musk-led company to be in what he terms hypergrowth. By the following year, he foresees Tesla shipping 2.8 million vehicles a year, which is 500,000 more than what it shipped in 2020. This implies the Palo Alto-based automaker would grow annually at nearly 33%.Ferragu's last call to upgrade the stock in October to Buy was made when the stock was trading at nearly $425 and his price target of $578 was the highest at the time.Tesla's stock gained 48% since the decision to add the company to the S&P 500 index was made, which is a factor in Ferragu's current prudential call, noted Barron's. The automaker's stock has rallied 622.49% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 800% over the year.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% to $591.02 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report * Tesla Could Be Headed For 6 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Warren Buffett, America's most legendary investor has a long track record trading energy companies, so when he makes a move, the markets pay attention

  • Greenwich LifeScience stock skyrockets more than 2,000% after upbeat data on breast cancer treatment

    Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. blasted 2,399.3% higher in very active and volatile afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Texas-based biopharmaceutical company displayed upbeat results of a Phase IIb trial for its breast cancer treatment. The stock, which has been halted no less than 20 times for volatility, was easily the biggest gainer trading on major U.S. exchanges, while trading volume of 15.9 million shares was many multiples of the full-day average of about 22,000 shares. The company said before the open that a poster presentation of five-year data for the GP2 clinical trial met all of its endpoints and showed zero recurrence of breast cancer in patients who had previously undergone surgery. The stock, which went public on Sept. 25, was now trading 2,159.7% above its $5.75 initial public offering price. The stock was soaring on a day that the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF dropped 1.9% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.

    Shares of Ciena Corp. are off about 7% in premarket trading Thursday after the networking company reported a lower fiscal fourth-quarter profit than anticipated. The company reported net income of $65 million, or 42 cents a share, down from $80.3 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Ciena posted earnings per share of 60 cents, up from 58 cents a year prior. Ciena generated $828.5 million in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, a decrease from $968 million in the year-earlier period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting 63 cents in adjusted EPS and $825.3 million in revenue. "While we expect current market conditions to persist in the near-term, we are confident in strong secular demand dynamics and our ability to continue to outperform the market." Chief Executive Gary Smith said in a release. Ciena also announced that after it suspended share repurchases during fiscal 2020, the company will reinstitute its buyback program during the first quarter of 2021, with a target for about $150 million in repurchases during the fiscal year. Shares of Ciena are up roughly 11% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 14%.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    The markets have been on a tear of late despite the headwinds presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The question is how long this will last?Writing from Goldman Sachs, the firm’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin says that the markets will outperform both other investments and analyst expectations over the next two years. He sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,600 by the end of 2022, which would represent a 25% gain.Backing his stance, Kostin gives four reasons for his bullishness. The first three reasons are the obvious ones: the economy is improving, earnings are rising, and interest rates are low – these all draw investors into stocks. But under them all is ‘Tina' (there is no alternative). The stock market is the only place right now where investors can find big returns and, according to Kostin, "equities become the default opportunity."With investors moving into stocks, they’re going to look for data to back their choices. After all, even without an alternative, investors want to find the right moves.With this in mind, we used TipRanks database to pinpoint three stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating, and a Perfect 10 Smart Score. The Smart Score is a data analysis tool, which uses the real-time information collected in the database. The stock data is collated according to 8 separate factors, each of which is known to predict growth and share appreciation. The factors are averaged together, and given as a single-digit score, on a scale from 1 to 10, letting investors know at a glance the likely way forward for a stock.The Strong Buy rating and the Perfect 10 don’t have to go together, but it’s a strong positive sign for investors when they do. Let's take a closer look. Turning Point Brands (TPB)Turning Point may not be a household name – but there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of some of its brands. The company owns both Zig Zag, the well-known maker of rolling papers and branded gear, and Stoker’s chewing tobacco. Turning Point has a range of ‘consumer products with active ingredients,’ including chewing tobacco, as well as snuff and vapes. The company registered an earnings increase from 4Q19 to 1Q20, bucking the corona trend, and has seen quarterly revenues level out at $104 million in Q3, up 15% from the first quarter. Earnings have been rising consistently for the past three quarters, with Q3 EPS at 75 cents.The company’s stock has been rising, too. Shares in TPB are up an impressive 50% year-to-date, wiping out all losses sustained during the shutdown policies last winter.Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum is 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers. He rates TPB shares a Buy, and his $60 price target suggests room for 41% growth in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here)Backing his bullish stance, the analyst writes, “Turning Point Brands (TPB) delivered another strong beat and raise quarter, beating all analyst estimates as the two base businesses benefitted from long term secular trends and growth initiatives… [We] expect the strong trends in the base businesses to continue through 2021 and expect significantly increased profitability in NewGen as competitors exit the market. With strategic investments and M&A picking up, we are increasingly bullish on TPB’s long-term outlook…”Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Turning Points Brands is unanimous, standing on 5 Buy-side reviews. The stock is selling for $42.60, and its $46.46 average price target implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See TPB stock analysis on TipRanks)Gladstone Lands (LAND)Next up is a unique REIT, real estate investment trust. Gladstone owns and manages farmland, acquiring high-quality farms and related properties which it then leases to independent farmers or to farming corporations. The company’s properties are actively involved in the production of a wide range of crops, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cabbage and watermelons. Gladstone boasts 100% occupancy of its properties, an enviable position for any REIT.During the first quarter, when most companies felt the pain of the lockdown policies, Gladstone posted its strongest earnings and revenues of 2020. The most recent results, for Q3, showed revenue of $13.99 million, up 10% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Gladstone has acquired four new farms, totaling nearly 1,400 acres, and collected 99% of rents due in October. Even better, for shareholders, to company’s portfolio has exceeded $1 billion in total value. Like most REITs, Gladstone pays out a regular dividend. The payment, of 4.4 cents per regular share, is paid out monthly. At an annualized rate of nearly 53 cents per share, it gives a yield of 3.6%. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote, “We have covered LAND since it went public in January 2013, and have consistently regarded its investment thesis (appreciation in the value of farmland) as sound, its strategy (focused mainly on non-commodity crops such as fruits and vegetables) as superior, and its execution (buying high quality farms at reasonable cap rates) as strong."To this end, Diana gives LAND a Buy rating and a $20 one-year price target, which indicates room for 35% growth. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here.)Overall, along with its Strong Buy consensus rating, LAND shares have a 12-month average price target of $18.17. This suggests an upside potential of ~23% in the year ahead. (See LAND stock analysis at TipRanks)MarineMax (HZO)The last stock on our list is a retailer, in the water-leisure niche. MarineMax sells boats, yachts, and support services such as winterization, new and used, across the spectrum of price points. The company advertises itself as recreational retailer focused on premium brands. HZO has seen strong appreciation in 2020, bucking the coronavirus. The shares are up 89% year-to-date, far outpacing the NASDAQ and S&P 500.The share growth has been based on powerful results for the company’s fiscal year, which ended on September 30. In the fiscal Q4, just reported, EPS was down sequentially, but beat the forecast by a wide margin. Quarterly revenue came in at $398 million. Fiscal 2020 full-year revenue was $1.5 billion, and reflected 25% same-store sales growth during the year. EPS for fiscal 2020 was $3.37, more than double the previous year’s figure.When a company reports results like that, it’s no surprise to see it has a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is impressed by MarineMax’s same-store sales and its overall position in its retail niche. He writes, “HZO reported impressive 4Q20 SSS growth of +33%, which was up against a two-year comp stack of +13%, and compared to our +25% estimate and the consensus estimate of +14%. We believe the company's broad network of retail locations, strong manufacturer relationships and investments into a digital/virtual platform can help the company take meaningful share—and even in situations where most are shutdown during a pandemic.”In line with his comments, Wold gives the stock a Buy rating. His $40 price target implies an upside of ~27% over the next year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)All in all, MarineMax’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $31.53, and its $35.80 average price target suggests it has room to grow 13.5% from that level. (See HZO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

    After a long-awaited sell-off in growth stocks, an FDA panel reviews the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The Airbnb IPO debuts today after pricing high. Adobe earnings beat.

    One analyst's view of the hyped DoorDash IPO: “They do not have a way to make money long-term."

    Fierce defenders of indexing declare that it trounces stock picking, while active managers proclaim the virtues of their selective research and analysis. Take two titans of our time: John Bogle, godfather of indexing and the founder of mutual fund giant Vanguard Group, and Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK)(BRK) and the gold standard of stock picking.

  • Tiny Biotech’s Wild Ride Extends as Day Traders Chase 998% Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., the biotech firm that soared 998% on Wednesday, is flying high as day traders piled into the stock for a second day.The company, which is poised to reach a market value of over $1 billion on Thursday, skyrocketed when mentions of its poster presentation at a cancer meeting continued to buoy sentiment.While the Stafford, Texas-based company’s core findings of an experimental breast cancer drug had been known for months, it didn’t stop retail investors from sending the stock on a massive surge.Shares of peer Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. also joined the rally. The results from Greenwich LifeSciences’ mid-stage study fueled Sellas stock to jump 73% on Wednesday as retail investors looked for the next tiny biotech stock to gamble on. Sellas is set to present data on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium -- the meeting that spurred Greenwich LifeSciences.Greenwich LifeSciences advanced 57% in trading before Thursday’s market open, while shares of Sellas more than doubled before trimming gains to about 41% at 8 a.m. in New York. New York-based Sellas carried a market value of just $60 million as of Wednesday’s close.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    FTC sues to force Facebook to divest of Instagram and WhatsApp, the ripple effects of DoorDash’s blockbuster IPO, GE to pay $200 million to settle SEC probe, and other news to start your day.

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

    Morgan Stanley has upgraded these bank stocks. Bank stocks have been red-hot in the past three months amid a broad market rotation out of high-growth tech stocks and into value stocks. Fortunately for bank stock investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck says the favorable environment for banks will continue in 2021.