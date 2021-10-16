U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,086.19
    -924.58 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

SolAero Technologies to Power NASA's Lucy Mission

·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, populated Northrop Grumman Space Systems' (NGSS') UltraFlex© solar arrays with its patented ZTJ solar cell technology to power NASA's Lucy Mission. Powered by SolAero's high-efficiency, triple-junction ZTJ solar cells, the Lockheed Martin designed and manufactured Lucy spacecraft launched successfully on October 16th, 2021 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL. Lucy will be the first mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. An odyssey of 12 years, 4-billion miles, and eight asteroids, Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. The "fossils" of the solar system could hold clues about what conditions were like when the planets formed, leading to an even greater understanding of our origins.

SolAero Technologies Logo (PRNewsFoto/SolAero Technologies Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/SolAero Technologies Corp.)
SolAero Technologies Logo (PRNewsFoto/SolAero Technologies Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/SolAero Technologies Corp.)

SolAero's ZTJ solar cells that have been demonstrated to exhibit superior performance under demanding Low Intensity sunlight and Low Temperature (LILT) conditions characteristic of interplanetary missions like Lucy. UltraFlex® is an accordion fanfold flexible-blanket solar array comprising interconnected triangular shaped ultra-lightweight substrates. The Lucy Mission has a UltraFlex® solar array; at a mere 4 inches thick when stowed, but nearly 24 feet in diameter when expanded. SolAero has powered over 20 missions using the UltraFlex® solar array technology, including several Cygnus CRS (Cargo Resupply Missions to the International Space Station) spacecraft and the Mars InSight Lander, the largest solar array ever deployed on the surface of Mars.

"We were delighted to see the culmination of so much hard work by so many partners embodied in today's launch of Lucy," said Brad Clevenger, President and CEO of SolAero Technologies. "We offer our sincere congratulations to the entire Lucy team, in particular our long-time partners at NASA, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin."

About SolAero Technologies Corp.

SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com/

About Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation-related systems to customers around the world. Our main products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products, subsystems and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. For more information about NGIS, visit www.northropgrumman.com

Contact:
Mr. Timothy Billstrand
Proposal and Marketing Manager
(505) 332-5199
Timothy_Billstrand@SolAeroTech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solaero-technologies-to-power-nasas-lucy-mission-301401745.html

SOURCE SolAero Technologies Corp

Recommended Stories

  • This Small Biotech Is Partnering With Johnson & Johnson. The Stock Could More Than Double.

    MeiraGtx is quietly working on a promising new approach to gene therapy. Sizing up the opportunity, pondering the unknowns.

  • The Man Behind Moderna on What’s Next in Biotech

    Noubar Afeyan runs a unique venture-creation business called Flagship Pioneering, which doesn’t just invest in companies—it also develops areas of innovation and performs the research.

  • Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

    Astronomers came across a Jupiter-like planet revolving around a dead star near the center of the Milky Way.

  • La Niña is back. What does that mean for a parched Southern California?

    What does another La Niña winter mean for drought-stricken Southern California? Nothing to cheer about.

  • Branson risks being eclipsed by billionaire rivals in the space race

    When Blue Origin, the rocket company owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, fired 90-year-old William Shatner into space on Wednesday, it was able to grab the bragging rights and headlines for taking Star Trek’s “Captain Kirk” into orbit.

  • NASA's Colorado-made Lucy space probe readies to start its 4 billion-mile asteroid chase Saturday

    A spacecraft built and conceived in Colorado is scheduled to blast off before dawn Saturday, starting a 12-year, 4-billion-mile trip chasing rare asteroids and aiming to reveal secrets of the solar system’s origins. NASA’s Lucy probe, built in Jefferson County by Lockheed Martin Space, sits atop a 188-foot-tall rocket made by Centennial-based United Launch Alliance and is planned to launch at 3:34 a.m. Colorado time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If something delays liftoff, Lucy will have other chances to launch in coming days.

  • NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

    The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule, lifted off on schedule from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. EDT (0934 GMT), NASA said. It was carried aloft by an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance (UAL), a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Virgin Galactic’s Long Game Intact Despite Short-Term Blip

    Richard Branson’s company revealed that it will postpone its commercial space travel service until Q4 2022.

  • Ancient Aliens: Extraterrestrial Interference Alters Evolution

    Scientists now know that seven human-like species lived alongside Homo sapiens for thousands of years. But why is it that only humans survived? Is it possible that we were the product of extraterrestrial experimentation? Ancient Astronaut theorists Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress and William Henry will be joined by Rabbi Ariel bar Tzadok and filmmaker Caroline Cory to investigate the mystery of the Human genome, in an attempt to determine if human beings are the product of an extraterrestr

  • Surprise Soyuz thruster firing tilted and turned the ISS

    The ISS turned by 57 degrees after a docked Soyuz spacecraft continued to fire its thrusters during testing when it was supposed to end.

  • New crew docks at China's first permanent space station

    Chinese astronauts began Saturday their six-month mission on China's first permanent space station, after successfully docking aboard their spacecraft. The new crew includes Wang Yaping, 41, who is the first Chinese woman to board the Tiangong space station, and is expected to become China’s first female spacewalker. “We’ll co-operate with each other, carefully conduct maneuvers, and try to accomplish all tasks successfully in this round of exploration of the universe,” said Wang in the video.

  • Can You Picture a Carbon-Neutral Farm? We Can.

    Climate change has us all reimagining our relationship with carbon. But farmers have an even bigger stake in the conversation than most. How will the farm of the future help us deliver on our curre...

  • Virgin Galactic Falls After Delaying First Commercial Flight

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is pushing the start of commercial flights further into next year after rescheduling a test flight, disappointing investors with the unexpected delay to its space tourism business plans.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the

  • Colombia sterilises drug lord Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’

    Charismatic animals and their toxic faeces pose one of world’s ‘greatest challenges of invasive species’

  • Climate Models Show Much Of The Southland Underwater

    Sara Donchey reports on new climate models from the nonprofit Climate Central that show how much of the southland could potentially be underwater with rising sea levels over the next 100 years.

  • New skyscraper lab will test elevators high above Atlanta

    One of the world’s largest elevator towers will soon be opened to test elevators of the future as well as current ones high above the Atlanta suburbs. TK Elevators' 420-foot (128 meters) tower is set to become fully operational early next year, company executives said this week on a tour of the new research lab and elevator testing facility. “This is going to transform our industry,” said Kevin Lavelle, CEO of the company’s North American operations.

  • FDA Panel Recommends Moderna COVID Booster Shot For Millions Of Americans

    WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

  • Making a Movie Is Hard. Making One in Space Is Insane.

    Audrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via ReutersOn Oct. 5, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft flew into space with three people on board and docked with the International Space Station a few hours later. The crew’s mission: principal photography on the first fictional feature film shot in space.That’s right—the point of this trip was not to enable new scientific research or a cutting edge demo of new technologies, as astronauts normally do in space. Along with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, the Russian c

  • China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

    China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked Saturday at its space station, kicking off a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 a.m., approximately six and a half hours later. The three astronauts entered the Tianhe space station core module at about 10 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency said.

  • With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

    Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China scheduled for shortly after midnight Saturday.