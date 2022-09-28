U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,698.51
    +51.22 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,514.12
    +379.13 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,972.58
    +143.08 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.61
    +42.10 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +2.91 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +32.50 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9700
    +0.0102 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    -0.2010 (-5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0117 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1450
    -0.6460 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,561.85
    -341.81 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.01
    +17.22 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Solana developer platform Coral raises $20M led by FTX, Jump Crypto to build web3's iPhone

Anita Ramaswamy
·3 min read

Developers are a huge catalyst for growth in the competitive world of layer-one blockchains. Where the devs go, they build out applications and robust ecosystems, and user activity and interest tends to follow.

Coral has been instrumental in building out dev tools for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. The startup created Anchor, which it says is the most popular smart contract developer framework for Solana. Anchor is similar to Ethereum's Hardhat or Ruby on Rails in the web2 world, founder Armani Ferrante told TechCrunch in an interview.

The company announced today that it has raised a $20 million strategic round led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with participation from Multicoin Capital, Anagram, K5 Global and others. It plans to use the funding to launch a product called Backpack, an interactive crypto wallet that it says delivers crypto-native experiences through what the company calls executable NFTs (xNFTs).

Ferrante explained the product through an analogy -- Apple's iPhone. The Backpack wallet, Ferrante said, is like the iPhone's iOS operating system, where a user can manage their private keys and access xNFTs, which are like the apps on the iPhone.

"On top of Backpack, we have this concept of xNFTs. So we have not just these decentralized protocols, but we also have decentralized applications or UIs, and we can have this curated experience for xNFTs," Ferrante said.

Coral also provides a developer tool called ReactxNFT, which Ferrante said could compare to Apple's Swift and UIKit packages.

"We have the ability to build on this platform and take advantage of these API's to build compelling user experiences on top of Backpack," Ferrante said.

Eventually, Ferrante hopes to develop Backpack into a "network in its own right" to help establish a concept of multi-chain identity for users in web3 through xNFTs.

"I could do things like play games with [xNFTs], I could do things like see if they're online and connected and what they're doing on the blockchain. I think building this as a primitive and exposing it to applications is going to be a really powerful feature. That's going to be the unique thing that brings all this together to create a truly social experience that wrangles a lot of the problems that we see in web3 today," Ferrante said.

Coral's Backpack platform
Coral's Backpack platform

xNFTs on Coral's Backpack platform. Image Credits: Coral

The Discord community around Backpack has about ~2,000 members today, which Ferrante said has been intentionally locked up until today's announcement that Coral will launch Backpack in private beta and open-source its code, giving members of the Discord priority access. Over 10 of the largest projects on Solana are already working on projects that leverage Backpack's protocol, according to Ferrante.

Ferrante's iPhone analogy seems particularly apt when one considers that as an ecosystem, Solana has chosen to invest in hardware. Solana Labs, the company that develops and improves the Solana protocol, launched a web3-focused smartphone called Saga earlier this summer. Ferrante said the Coral team is in close contact with the team behind Saga and that he eventually hopes to see xNFTs run as native apps on the smartphone.

"In the same way that you'll be able to go into the Saga app store and download [an app like] Magic Eden, there'll be an xNFT section. You'll be able to download xNFTs and see them on your home screen," Ferrante said.

Solana launches web3-focused smartphone Saga to improve crypto-mobile relationship

Recommended Stories

  • Tron Founder Justin Sun Thinks Crypto Could Learn Something From TradFi

    “We want our 100 million customers to know that we really take their money and their data seriously,” he said in an interview with CoinDesk.

  • India ED freezes US$1.57 mln in crypto allegedly laundered through WazirX, Binance

    India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen over US$1.5 million in cryptocurrencies as part of a money laundering investigation against mobile gaming application E-nuggets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. See related article: Indian authorities probe alleged $125 mln money laundering cases involving crypto, report says Fast facts The ED launched a money laundering […]

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Robinhood Launches Crypto Wallet

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall again. Robinhood launches crypto app. FTX considers another buyout. A look behind Bitcoin ETFs.

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukrain

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Turns Cautious On iPhone Orders, Rattling Component Suppliers

    Apple has decided not to increase production of its iPhone 14 handsets, keeping orders on par with last year's models, a report said.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • 2 Software Stocks I'm Buying on Repeat During This Bear Market

    These two companies have durable earnings streams that should hold up even if the economy takes a tumble.

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.