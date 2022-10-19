U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.25
    -7.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,470.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,099.75
    -53.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.89
    +0.34 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9770
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8760
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,146.80
    -145.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.11
    -4.57 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,978.73
    -278.65 (-1.02%)
     

Solana's web3 phone is an 'opportunity' against Google and Apple, co-founder says

Jacquelyn Melinek
·4 min read

It’s been almost four months since the layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and as the phone is approaching its official release date, the plan has shifted.

“Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, said onstage at Disrupt 2022. “We would be very happy with 25,000 to 50,000 units sold in the next year, that would be awesome.”

While it’s not easy to launch a new phone successfully -- as we’ve seen with countless other companies’ efforts -- Solana is looking to approach the launch differently, Yakovenko hinted.

This is a tool to attract developers, Yakovenko added. “This is a developer play.”

Prior to launching Solana, Yakovenko spent most of his professional career at Qualcomm and has helped other major tech companies like Facebook and Windows create mobile phones. It’s worth noting a bunch of those failed. But the main difference now is it’s not as capital intensive, Yakovenko said.

“This is one of the moon shots,” Yakovenko said. “The reason why we can do this is because it’s cheap enough to try. It’s not going to break the bank or anything like that.”

The phone market has matured to a point where teams can build a device quickly with small modifications to an Android so it can enable a web3 experience, Yakovenko noted. “The opportunity exists right now because we don’t need to get $10 million sales off the bat. We can actually target a very small niche audience which is crypto-heavy web3 users.”

If there’s a web3 distribution channel for mobile crypto developers, it can open up opportunities for them to build experiences outside of the laptop-centric digital asset ecosystem, Yakovenko said. Users won’t have to sign into four different applications to create a crypto transaction, he joked. “Those are the flywheels we need for the next cycle.”

“Imagine you have 50,000 to 100,000 people who trade daily on Magic Eden,” Yakovenko said. “That’s a more lucrative distribution channel for developers than the app stores with hundreds of millions of users. For web3 all the money is in these small niche groups right now.”

Separately, the web3-focused phone will allow content creators and platforms to enable digital ownership rights to both organizations and users – opposed to handing over the 30% tax Apple and Google have for in app sales.

The idea of true digital ownership means the digital items have to be treated like physical ones, and this isn’t something Apple or Google are built around, Yakovenko said.

“They’re built around a rent-seeking model where all the content is owned by the creator and you as a user rent it. When you buy a video from Amazon, you don’t actually own it; everyone realizes that you don’t own it.”

So neither Google nor Apple want to really take on web3 because true digital asset ownership disrupts their business models, Yakovenko said. “When you’re the content creator and you have an app on the iOS store, you can take the 30% fee and eat it and give it to Apple. Magic Eden can’t sell a $10,000 NFT for $13,000 on the iOS app, they can’t tack on tax nor can they eat it because that’ll destroy profits.”

“The opportunity is here right now,” Yakovenko said. “Both Google and Apple, I don’t know what’s going to have to change internally for them to give up the 30% tax on apps. It’s just too good for them to give it up in the next five years.”

So while those two mega companies continue implementing their 30% tax, there’s a “wedge that exists.”

Saga plans to implement digital asset products and services, so users can transact with their cryptocurrency through the device, opposed to a laptop browser. In addition to the announcement of Saga, it is also launching Solana Mobile Stack, or SMS, which is a web3 layer for Solana built on the phone.

“Let’s say crypto actually grows from 10 million monthly active users to 100 million monthly active users in the next five years I would imagine so does the SMS stack or the phone itself,” Yakovenko said.

Then, maybe Google or Apple might change their mind on the tax and would allow for similar web3 experiences that Saga is hoping to have.

“That would be a win,” Yakovenko said. “We would have won for everyone in crypto. That would be awesome.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kayhan Space is making orbit safer with timely, automatic collision warnings for satellites

    The orbital economy is heating up, but the infrastructure that supports it is starting to creak. Kayhan Space is a startup that makes sure your satellite doesn't crash into another — or a launch or piece of space trash, for that matter — using modern data crunching techniques and a web-accessible platform. Kayhan presented today at Disrupt SF as part of the Battlefield, and the business is considerably further along than when we first covered them; at the time, they were raising a pre-seed round, but now they've got their feet under them.

  • Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation 'to clean up' the filthy hydrogen business

    Advanced Ionics, a climate-tech startup that hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is striving to drive down the price of green hydrogen by slashing how much electricity is needed for electrolysis by as much as 50%. As Advanced Ionics founder Chad Mason tells it, the startup's coming electrolyzer will "use 35 Kilowatt-hours to make a kilogram of hydrogen by running at 300 Celsius," while tapping industrial heat, non-ceramic materials (that work at lower than typical temperatures) and steam instead of liquid water.

  • BetterData taps the blockchain to help create better synthetic data

    As the global data privacy regulatory landscape gets more convoluted and constrictive, engineering teams looking to use structured data to improve their products and AI models are being pushed to jump through plenty of hoops to stay compliant. BetterData, which is launching onstage at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF Battlefield startup competition, is aiming to help customers quickly generate representative, synthetic structured data so that technical teams can work with data in a compliant way without waiting for months to gain clearance to use actual user data or generate their own. The company's product helps generate the AI data in a secure way that allows clients to upload real user data and securely transmit and convert it without a copy of the data landing on BetterData's servers.

  • RIF Robotics powers robots that inspect and organize surgical equipment

    Several years ago, Kevin DeMarco's aunt was an operating room nurse who asked DeMarco -- knowing that he programmed robots for a living -- if there was a robot that could prepare surgical equipment. In this quest, DeMarco ended up co-founding RIF Robotics, one of the startups in the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200. Led by DeMarco, Sergio García-Vergara and a third co-founder, Collin Farill, who's an industrial designer by trade, RIF Robotics seeks to use a combination of AI and robotics to relieve healthcare workers of the burden of mundane tasks so they can focus on clinical work.

  • Bank of America CEO: ‘The American consumer is very resilient’

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the outlook for an economic slowdown, Fed rate hikes, and the strength of the consumer despite inflation.

  • Kepa's confidence growing with another clean sheet

    Kepa Arrizabalaga reflected on another strong performance in goal during Chelsea's scoreless draw against Brentford.

  • Naturally Outdoors at Sequoia and Kings Canyon

    Explore the gateway towns to two of California's national parks.

  • Apple (AAPL) Expands Portfolio With Redesigned & Next-Gen iPads

    Apple (AAPL) expands its portfolio with the launch of a redesigned iPad and next-gen iPad Pro.

  • Is It Time to Resume Watching Netflix Shares?

    Following a better-than-expected Q3, Netflix shares are back in the spotlight. Is it finally showtime?

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • The Warriors' Draymond Green will talk new media tomorrow at Disrupt

    Fresh off his fourth NBA ring and a blockbuster opening night, Golden State Warriors power forward and 4x NBA champion, Draymond Green, will help us kick off the final day of Disrupt in style. Green has spent the last several years building up his resume off the court, including television production deals and, most famously, his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." Like Green himself, the show has courted some controversy, but it's also offered a rare level of insight into an active NBA player and the various athletes and other legendary sports figures he invites on.

  • OnlyFans CEO says adult content will still have a home on the site in 5 years

    OnlyFans has been putting a lot of effort into upcycling its image from an adult content subscription platform to a Patreon-like home for all kinds of creators, but it's far from moving away from them as users. Today CEO Ami Gan of the platform confirmed that adult content will still have a home on the site in five years, and those creators can continue to make a living on it. Last year, the company announced it would ban adult content on the site after pressure from card payment companies and efforts it reportedly was making to raise outside funding.

  • Mountain West Football: Midseason Team Grades

    How has each Mountain West team fared now that the season is half finished? We grade offense, defense, and special teams.

  • New York attorney general report suggests social media radicalized accused Buffalo gunman

    New York's attorney general is calling for state legislators to pass a law banning the livestreaming of homicides. The move comes after her office released a scathing report suggesting the accused Buffalo gunman was radicalized by social media. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste spoke with Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about the proposed changes.

  • Here's when all 141 new Christmas movies will premiere on Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, and more

    Your holiday gift has arrived, in the form of this schedule and cheat sheet for all the new Yuletide flicks debuting on networks and streamers this year.

  • Grayscale CEO on suing the SEC: 'This lawsuit isn't about bitcoin'

    In an interview Monday for Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, says that the litigation transcends its own attempts to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • NLCS: Austin Nola opens Padres floodgates with RBI off his little brother and Phillies starter Aaron

    The key hit arrived in the first matchup of brothers in MLB playoff history.

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.