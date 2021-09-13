U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Solar Alliance Appoints Renewables Industry Veteran Rob Roberti as CFO and Brian Timmons as Independent Director

Solar Alliance Energy Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Roberti as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Brian Timmons as a new independent member of the Board of Directors, effective today.

“Mr. Roberti is a collaborative and strategic executive who brings significant value to Solar Alliance,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Mr. Roberti’s experience in large renewable energy development, project finance, corporate finance and M&A transactions is a perfect fit for our current growth trajectory. Building a strong, capable team that can take advantage of the opportunities in front of us is critical and Mr. Roberti will help take Solar Alliance to the next stage in our evolution.”

Mr. Roberti brings more than 20 years of corporate finance, project finance, M&A experience and renewable energy development to Solar Alliance. Prior to joining Solar Alliance, Mr. Roberti was the CFO and a founding executive of Cordelio Power, where he led bond financings totaling CAD $1.7 billion and completed the restructuring of acquired entities. Prior to Cordelio Power, Mr. Roberti was the SVP Power Generation at Capstone Infrastructure where he was responsible for over 550 MW of clean and renewable energy generation. He was also CFO of Clean Power Income Fund, and previously Treasurer, where he led both the company's IPO and subsequent successful sale.

Mr. Roberti holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and holds the CPA, CA, and CFA designations.

Solar Alliance is also pleased to appoint Mr. Brian Timmons to the Board of Directors. Mr. Timmons is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, with over 30 years of experience in senior positions within companies across a range of industries, including fund management, investment banking (in Irish Life Assurance Co. and AIB Capital Markets PLC respectively), healthcare technology, bioscience, alternative energy and resource companies, e-commerce, telecoms and software IT. Mr. Timmons also maintains a close business relationship with Solar Alliance’s largest shareholder.

“Mr. Timmons is a solid addition to our board of directors and will bring increased capital markets and corporate finance expertise to our team. Building a strong, independent board of directors is imperative for our future growth. This appointment also illustrates the support our company enjoys from our largest shareholder, who sees the long-term value in Solar Alliance and is eager to support our team moving forward,” concluded Clark.

The Company would like to thank Christina Wu for her contributions as CFO since early 2020. Ms. Wu will remain a consultant to the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition in the CFO role.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 1,050,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain directors and/or officers in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. All such Options have an exercise price of $0.22 per share and a 5-year term.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales
(865) 309-4674
info@solaralliance.com

Investor Relations
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."


