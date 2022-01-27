U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Solar Alliance Signs Contract with AESSEAL for 526-kW Solar Project in Tennessee

Solar Alliance Energy Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SAENF

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with AESSEAL, a specialist in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems, for a 526-kilowatt (“kW”) roof mount solar system at AESSEAL’s U.S. headquarters in Rockford, Tennessee. Solar Alliance will design, engineer and install the project, which is scheduled to begin construction in April and is targeted for completion by the end of October 2022.

“Solar Alliance is proud to have been selected to deliver this 526-kW project for AESSEAL in Tennessee,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “This solar project is a testament to AESSEAL’s commitment to sustainable business practices and also to reducing their operating costs through solar energy. This represents another significant project for us as we continue to build out our backlog of projects under contract.”

AESSEAL Inc., MD, Peter Rouleau said, “Our business is based around environmental systems and technologies that help major industries cut pollution and save energy and water. This investment shows we are committed to leading by example and doing the right thing for our communities as well as for our customers.”

Solar Alliance is working with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, on this project which will feature CAT solar panels. This project is the latest large project contract by Solar Alliance, following the signing in late 2021 of another 526-kW solar system in Tennessee and a contract to build another 500-kW solar system in Kentucky. The Kentucky contract includes an option for the customer to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500-kW system at the same location, for a potential total project size of 1 MW.

About AESSEAL
AESSEAL is a specialist in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems. Our Mechanical Seals are used in a wide range of pumps and rotating equipment worldwide to prevent liquids and gases escaping into the environment. We manufacture mechanical seal types to suit all industries and our investment in modular design means that we provide the best on-time delivery performance in the industry. The AESSEAL® range of seals, seal support systems and bearing protectors are all designed to improve pump reliability and reduce maintenance costs. Our business is built around giving our customers such exceptional service that they need never consider alternative sources of supply. AESSEAL® holds the world's most comprehensive standard inventory portfolio of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and packing. AESSEAL® operates from 230 locations in 104 countries, including 9 manufacturing and 44 repair locations, and has more than 300 customer service representatives who visit industrial plants every day.

Myke Clark, CEO


For more information:


Investor Relations
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com


About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."


