Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Size to Grow by USD 3.16 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar array disconnect switches market will be driven by factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy, according to an analyst at Technavio. The global energy mix has changed significantly over the last two decades. Improvements in energy efficiency have played a key role in balancing the supply of and demand for energy. The competitive cost of electricity production and low carbon emissions from renewable sources have led to a rise in investments in renewable energy across the world. Various European countries, such as Norway, Iceland, and Sweden, rely on renewable sources for more than half of their total annual power demand due to the implementation of stringent emission norms. The increased focus on renewable energy sources is leading to investments in the energy industry, which will drive the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The solar array disconnect switches market size is expected to grow by USD 3.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period.

Find more insights into market dynamics of the solar array disconnect switches market. View a Sample Report

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Application:

Based on application, the market has been segmented into utility and non-utility.

The utility segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The shift to sustainable energy sources and the presence of agreements, such as the Paris Agreement on climate change, have fueled the demand for solar array disconnect switches in recent years.

The rising demand for electricity due to the ever-rising population will propel the utility segment of the global solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The government initiatives and financial incentive programs such as FIT in China and Japan will drive the solar array disconnect switches market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia are the key countries in the solar array disconnect switches market in APAC.

Story continues

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the solar array disconnect switches market, Request a Sample Report Now

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Major Vendors

The solar array disconnect switches market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Bentek Corp., Bremas Ersce Spa, Eaton Corp. Plc, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MidNite Solar Inc., ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Santon International BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, and SUNTREE Electric Group Co. Ltd., among others.

For more details about key vendors in the solar array disconnect switches market and their offerings, View our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Cable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.16 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bentek Corp., Bremas Ersce Spa, Eaton Corp. Plc, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MidNite Solar Inc., ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Santon International BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, and SUNTREE Electric Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Bentek Corp.

10.5 Bremas Ersce Spa

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.7 Mersen Corporate Services SAS

10.8 ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd.

10.9 Salzer Electronics Ltd.

10.10 Santon International BV

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-array-disconnect-switches-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-16-billion--technavio-301557350.html

SOURCE Technavio