U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.62
    +34.08 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,065.56
    +165.86 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.40
    +144.66 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.70
    +0.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    +0.0170 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,402.21
    +1,704.04 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.21
    +5.65 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.11
    +97.16 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Solar Battery Market to reach 540 Million in market size by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·11 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global solar battery market was worth USD 148 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 540 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2022–2030

New York, United States, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar batteries are commonly used to store solar energy and discharge it. Lithium-ion or lead-acid is used to make it. It is rechargeable and can be used to store extra energy in solar cell systems. Solar batteries are used in various applications, including solar charging stations, power plant storage, and off-grid storage systems. The market is propelled forward by rising demand for sustainable energy storage technologies. The need for solar batteries is likely to increase over the forecasted timeframe as governments worldwide promote sustainable energy sources. The use of solar storms can significantly reduce the demand for coal, oil, and other imported fossil fuels. Furthermore, the adoption of solar battery storage systems will create new jobs, perhaps opening up new investment prospects.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-battery-market/request-sample


Growing Interest Toward Renewable Energy Storage Solutions to Drive the Market for Solar Batteries
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for renewable energy has grown since 2015. For example, annual solar PV capacity increased by 31% from 2016 to 100 GW in 2017. The rising demand for PV technology can be related to the increased need for sustainable energy supplies, the reduction of reliance on conventional fuels, and the reduction of carbon emissions. Furthermore, in 2019, Solar PV grew by 22% among other renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydro, due to increased demand for energy from developing countries across the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China, and Thailand.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization have contributed to the rising demand for these energy sources. In addition, increased adoption of photovoltaic technology for energy generation has resulted from stringent government laws to limit carbon emissions created by using conventional fuels. With the rise in demand for renewable energy, solar energy consumption is expected to climb. As a result, the market for solar batteries is projected to rise.


Advancements in Energy Backup Systems to Create Pristine Market Opportunities
Solar storage efficiency can be harmed by a lack of sunlight or foggy weather. However, during overcast or cloudy weather, the backup system as part of the solar collector aids in additional solar heat storage. It maintains the solar battery's functionality even on overcast and foggy days. As a result, such improvements will likely generate significant market growth prospects.


Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/solar-battery-market/global/ 


Key Highlights

  • The global solar battery market was worth USD 148 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 540 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • By type, the global solar battery market is segmented into Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Flow Battery, and Others. The lithium-ion segment holds the most dominant share in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 455 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Demand for lithium-ion solar batteries is predicted to rise as the importance of sustainable energy solutions grows. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries have a far higher energy density and efficiency than other solar batteries. In general, lead-acid batteries have an efficiency of up to 85%, while lithium-ion batteries have up to 95%. It is often effective for commercial and industrial purposes to generate maximum power.

  • By end-use, the global solar battery market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The industrial segment holds the largest share in the market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 250 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.7%. The market is predicted to rise due to increased demand for stable power supply in the industrial sector. Industry companies are attempting to operate electrical equipment as efficiently as possible during blackouts, which is projected to boost the market growth. In addition, in industrial settings, solar battery systems can cut maintenance and electricity costs.

  • Region-wise, the global solar battery market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds supremacy in the regional market.


Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the regional market with more than 40% revenue share. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 215 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.5%. This is due to increased government concern about zero-emission standards in growing countries like China, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, China, being the world's largest solar power producer, is likely to fuel the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific. Again, the expanding number of investment opportunities in new solar power projects will impact the region's market growth. VRB Energy, for example, signed a deal with the Xiangyang Municipal Government in March 2021 to build a 100 MW solar facility with a vanadium flow battery.

Europe accounts for the second-largest position in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 175 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%. The solar battery market in Europe is studied across France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Intense Research and Development activities and the presence of governing authorities such as the European Commission, who are sponsoring numerous solar power and energy storage initiatives, will positively impact market growth. Furthermore, significant manufacturers supplying a wide range of solar batteries for small, medium, and large projects, such as LG Chem Europe GmbH, Victron Energy, and BMZ Group, will positively impact market growth.

North America is the third-largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%. North America is analyzed across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Ongoing infrastructural investments and innovative city projects are the major factors influencing the commercial solar battery market growth. New infrastructural investments and solar power projects are expected to impact this market growth positively.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-battery-market/request-sample


List of Top Solar Battery Market Suppliers

  • BYD Company

  • Kokam

  • Carnegie Clean Energy

  • Primus Power

  • LG Chem

  • EnerSys.


Global Solar Battery Market: Segmentation

By Type

  • Lead Acid

  • Lithium-Ion

  • Flow Battery

  • Others

By End-User

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

By Regions

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction
1.1      Market Definition
1.2      Market Scope
2          Research Methodology
2.1      Primary Research
2.2      Research Methodology
2.3      Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4      Secondary Data Sources
3          Executive Summary
4          Market Overview
4.1      Report Segmentation & Scope
4.2      Value Chain Analysis: Solar Battery Market
4.2.1  Vendor Matrix
4.3      Key Market Trends
4.3.1  Drivers
4.3.2  Restraints
4.3.3  Opportunities
4.4      Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1  Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2  Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3  Threat of Substitution
4.4.4  Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5  Competitive Rivalry
4.5      Environment & Regulatory Landscape
4.6      Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact
4.7      Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario
4.8      Parent Market Overview
4.9      Technology Landscape
4.10   Market Share Analysis
4.11   Potential Venture Analysis
4.12   Regional Price Trends
4.13   Raw Material Trends
4.14   Cost Structure Analysis
4.14.1 Labor Cost
4.14.2 Consumables
4.14.3 Maintenance Cost
4.15   Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis
4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge
4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players
4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021
4.15.4.1        North America
4.15.4.2        Europe
4.15.4.3        Asia-Pacific
4.15.4.4        Central and South America and the Caribbean
4.15.4.5        The Middle East and Africa
5               Type Overview
5.1      Introduction
5.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2      Lead Acid
5.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.3      Lithium-Ion
5.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.4      Flow Battery
5.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.5      Others
5.5.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6               End User Overview
6.1      Introduction
6.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2      Industrial
6.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.3      Commercial
6.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.4      Residential
6.4.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7             Regional Overview
7.1      Introduction
7.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.2      North America
7.2.1  Economic Overview
7.2.2  Market Scenario
7.2.3  U.S.
7.2.4  Canada
7.2.5  Mexico
7.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.3.1  Economic Overview
7.3.2  Market Scenario
7.3.3  Brazil
7.3.4  Argentina
7.3.5  Colombia
7.3.6  Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
7.4      Europe
7.4.1  Economic Overview
7.4.2  Market Scenario
7.4.3  Germany
7.4.4  France
7.4.5  The U.K.
7.4.6  Italy
7.4.7  The Rest Of Europe
7.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)
7.5.1  Economic Overview
7.5.2  Market Scenario
7.5.3  China
7.5.4  Japan
7.5.5  India
7.5.6  Australia
7.5.7  South Korea
7.5.8  Rest Of APAC
7.6      Middle East
7.6.1  Economic Overview
7.6.2  Market Scenario
7.6.3  South Arabia
7.6.4  The UAE
7.6.5  Qatar
7.6.6  Oman
7.6.7  Turkey
7.6.8  The Rest Of Middle East
7.7      Africa
7.7.1  Economic Overview
7.7.2  Market Scenario
7.7.3  Nigeria
7.7.4  South Africa
7.7.5  The Rest Of Africa
8          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers
8.1      Competition Dashboard
8.2      Industry Structure
8.3      BYD Company
8.3.1  Business Overview
8.3.2  Financial Performance
8.3.3  Recent Developments
8.3.4  Portfolio
8.4      Kokam
8.5      Carnegie Clean Energy
8.6      Primus Power
8.7      LG Chem
8.8      EnerSys.
9          Conclusion & Recommendation
10       Acronyms & Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-battery-market/toc


Market News

  • In February 2022, Energy Toolbase, a leading energy storage software solutions provider, commissioned a behind-the-meter energy storage project with HES Solar, a San Diego-based, full-service solar development, and installation company. HES Solar installed a BYD Chess energy storage system, integrated with Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software, alongside a SunPower solar photovoltaic system for a Fortune 100 food and beverage industry client.

News Media
Edge Computing: Expanding Possibilities
Increasing Electrical Supply Dependability is Expected to Restrain Market Growth in the Subsequent Years
North America to Show Considerable Growth in the Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market during the Forecast Period


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Solar Battery Market: Information by Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Flow Battery), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: Information by Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Manganese Oxide), Source (Electric Vehicles, Electronics), Recycling Process, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Information by Type (Closed-Loop, Open-Loop), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Biomass Power Market: Information by Technology (Combustion, Anaerobic Digestion, and Gasification), Feedstock (Solid Biofuel, Liquid Biofuel, and biogas), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Biofuels Market: Information by Type (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), Fuel Type (Ethanol, Propanol, Butanol, Others), Feedstock, and Region — Forecast till 2029

CNG Tank Market: Information by Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Capacity (Below 40Ltr, 40Ltr to 45Ltr), Vehicle Type, and Region — Forecast till 2027


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Jumps Ahead Of WWDC 2022; Twitter Dives On Elon Musk Filing

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 200 points Monday, as Apple jumped ahead of the company's WWDC 2022 event, while Twitter stock dived.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Amazon Stock Powers Higher Ahead of 20-For-1 Split Debut: Opening Pegged Near $125 Each

    Amazon will begin trading on a 20-for-1 split adjusted basis Monday, with investors pegging its opening bell price at around $125 per share.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Has a $596 Billion Opportunity

    No technology has ever had the potential to transform the way the world does business quite like artificial intelligence (AI). C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is the world's first enterprise AI provider. It sells ready-made and customized applications to companies that want to leverage the power of this advanced technology without having to build it from scratch, and its customer base continues to grow in both number and pedigree.

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) gained widespread popularity for its part in the meme stock frenzy of 2021. Blockbusters have returned to the big screen, helping AMC bounce back from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • 100 Billion Reasons to Like This Dominant Healthcare Stock

    This mega-cap stock will become the first in the pharmaceutical industry to reach a major sales milestone.

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Loss-Making Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Paysafe Limited's ( NYSE:PSFE ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.