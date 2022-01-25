U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.50
    -41.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,098.00
    -155.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,308.25
    -192.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.70
    -18.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +0.91 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    +3.24 (+11.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0650
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,355.64
    +1,751.09 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.43
    +16.83 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.99
    +62.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Solar Charge Controller Market and Smart Grid Market Size 2022, Industry Share, Regional Demand and Revenue Growth with Global Key Players Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Solar Charge Controller Market and Smart Grid Market report offers a comprehensive study of all the segments and shares information regarding the market development by size, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges in key regions

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar charge controller market is likely to gain momentum by exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights publishing this information in its report, titled Solar Charge Controller Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Charge Controller, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Charge Controller), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, states that increasing adoption of solar energy across the globe will surge the market to reach USD 3.59 billion by 2026, that was USD 1.2 billion in 2018.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-charge-controller-market-102158

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Morningstar Corporation (USA)

  • Easy Photovoltech Private Limited. (India)

  • Vispra Solar – (India)

  • Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd (India)

  • Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Victron Energy (Netherlands)

  • Sollatek UK Limited (United Kingdom)

  • OutBack Power Technologies (USA)

  • Xantrex Technologies (USA)

  • Genasun (Netherlands)

  • Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co.,Ltd (China)

  • Phocos (USA)

  • Steca - A KATEK Brand (Germany)

  • Arise India Ltd. (India)

A solar charge controller plays an important role in a battery-based solar mechanism. The main role of the controller is to manage the charging of the battery, avoid overcharging, and further control the rate of the current along with the voltage at which it is charging. Furthermore, a battery is rated as per its voltage capacity, while exceeding that capacity may lead to permanent damage of the battery and lose its functionality. However, a solar charge controller prevents such situation and maintain the well-being of the battery while improving its functioning capacity. Moreover, solar charge controllers are mostly available in volts ranging from 12, 24, and 48 V.

What does the Report Offer?

The market report offers qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/solar-charge-controller-market-102158

Drivers and Restraints:

Product Innovations to Drive the Market

In March 2020, Xantrex that has successfully launched solar panels in 2019 announced its introduction of two new solar charge controllers, which are specially designed to work with Lithium Iron Phosphate. According to the company, the new 30A MPPT charge controllers are capable of allowing the solar to charge and maintain the batteries efficiently. Increasing adoption of technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in April 2020, Carrier Transicold, a leading transport refrigeration manufacturer, introduced new innovative solar charging system that deliver faster power to its TRU batteries. Moreover, the new solar charging system is capable to deliver 2A power delivery by using ultra-pure silicon cells combined with high-efficient charge controller.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for Solar Installation in Asia-Pacific to Augur Growth

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. Factors such as large-scale solar installations and future planning to install more solar grids in Asia-Pacific will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, increasing demand from residential sector for solar installation in Asia-Pacific will bode well for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Tremendous potential in countries such as China will boost the demand in Asia-Pacific exponentially during the projected horizon. On the other hand, Europe is likely to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as Europe’s EU28 green energy target. Furthermore, technological advancement and promotion of green solutions in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and Italy in Europe will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Overall, the Middle East and Africa region will gain huge momentum for the market owing to growing impetus for renewable power generation.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-charge-controller-market-102158

Competitive Landscape:

Hyundai Introducing New Solar Charging System to Bolster Demand

Hyundai Motors, a leading car manufacturer, in August 2019, announced its launch of a new solar roof charging system. The new technology will propel the vehicles to secure high electrical power in addition to improved fuel efficiency and long driving range. Moreover, the system consists of a solar panel and a charge controller that is capable of charging 30% to 60% of the battery per day, while increasing annual travel distance by remarkable 1300 kilometers. Expansion of product offering and supportive government initiatives is driving the growth of the market during the projected horizon. The companies operating in the market are string to gain maximum solar charge controller market revenue and contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Quick Buy - Solar Charge Controller Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102158


Part II: Smart Grid Market


The increasing emphasis on smart grid technology to reduce capital and operational cost is likely to spur lucrative business opportunities for the smart grid market in the forthcoming years, mentioned in a report, titled “Smart Grid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Solution (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Communications, Smart Grid Network Management, Substation Automation, Smart Grid Security, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the increasing inclination towers clean energy sources to curb emissions is expected to boost the smart grid market revenue in the foreseeable future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-grid-market-102157

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape:

Announcement of Distribution Management Solution by GE Power to Aid Expansion

GE Power, an American energy technology company, owned by General Electric announced it its grid solutions business developed a new Advanced Distribution Management Solution (ADMS) in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power - DDL) with advanced features, such as analysis, monitoring, security, and planning. The launch of the innovation management solution by GE Power is expected to accelerate the smart grid market trends during the forecast period owing to its efficiency and distribution capabilities for the supply and transmission of electricity. Moreover, in August 2019, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSU, signed an agreement to successfully install 10 lakh smart meters across India, under the Government of India’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP). In addition, the upgradation of aging grid infrastructure is predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market. However, the high initial costs for deployment of smart grid technology is one of the crucial factors predicted to restrain the smart grid market growth.

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-grid-market-102157

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Technological Advancement to Propel Market in North America

Geographically, the smart grid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the lion’s share in the market owing to rising technological advancements. The implementation of AMI, smart grid distribution management, distributed management system, and distributed automation is likely to enable speedy growth in the region. The increasing government initiatives to deploy smart grid at a large scale in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is predicted to stimulate growth in North America. The Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand in the forthcoming years due to owing to the wide adoption of smart grid technology and a robust progression in renewable energy sources. The integration of renewable energy for the development of smart grid projects is likely to foster growth in Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit a steady growth rate owing to rising investments in smart grid technology and modernization of existing grids.

The Report Lists the Prominent Companies in the Smart Grid Market:

  • ABB

  • Cisco

  • GE

  • Honeywell

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • IBM

  • Oracle

  • Wipro Limited

  • Landis+Gyr

  • Tech Mahindra

Pre Book - Smart Grid Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102157

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after volatile session

    U.S. stock futures were little changed in post-market trading Monday after equities staged a historic turnaround at the end of a whipsaw session.

  • What Strategists Are Saying About Fed Outlook and a Wild Ride in U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday’s U.S. market action was wilder than most in its history, with the S&P 500 falling about 4% before ending slightly higher. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWhile positive turnarou

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • IBM stock pops, then fizzles after executives decline to provide earnings forecast

    A pop in International Business Machines Corp. stock cooled Monday after Big Blue declined to provide an earnings forecast.

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • Stocks Mixed, U.S Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday as investors weighed concerns about tightening monetary policy and geopolitical tension. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarEuropean

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher.

  • Moody's expects Tesla to stay at EV leader spot, upgrades to 'Ba1'

    Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably. Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023. In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.