Solar Control Window Film Market Projected to Reach USD 1,203.1 Million by 2029 | With a CAGR of 6.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in solar control window film market are 3M (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Lintec Corporation (Japan), SOLAR CONTROL FILMS INC (U.S.), Solar Screen International SA (Luxembourg), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Madico Inc. (U.S.), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Recon Blinds (India), Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited (India), Nexfil USA (U.S.), E&B Co., Ltd. (South Korea), HAVERKAMP GmbH (Germany), and Others.

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar control window film market size was valued at USD 773.4 million in 2021 and USD 791.6 million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 1,203.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Solar control window film is used in construction and automotive industries by blocking UV rays, reducing glare, and saving energy. Rising global temperature has induced the utilization of solar window film as it reduces the adoption of power and gas for cooling. Fortune Business Insightsshares this information in its report titled “Solar Control Window Film Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.

Get a FREE Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solar-control-films-market-101558

List of Key Players Profiled in the Solar Control Window Film Report:

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

  • Lintec Corporation (Japan)

  • SOLAR CONTROL FILMS INC (U.S.)

  • Solar Screen International SA (Luxembourg)

  • Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

  • Madico Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dexerials Corporation (Japan)

  • Recon Blinds (India)

  • Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited (India)

  • Nexfil USA (U.S.)

  • E&B Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • HAVERKAMP GmbH (Germany)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

6.2 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 1,203.1 Million

Base Year

2021

Solar Control Window Film Market Size in 2021

USD 773.4  Million

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

187

Segments Covered

By Type, End-user and Regional Insights

Solar Control Window Film Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Use of Film in Automotive and Construction Industries to Propel Industry Expansion

Growing concerns regarding UV protection are likely to act as an opportunity in the future

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/solar-control-films-market-101558

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt On Transportation and Construction Industries Led to Negative Market Growth

The demand for solar films during pandemic reduced from the automotive and construction industries. The transportation and construction industries were majorly impacted by COVID-19. Declining sales of automobiles impacted the market growth. This resulted in the fluctuating prices of raw materials. Popular attributes, such as good heat rejection, energy savings, reduced glare, and improved safety, have driven the demand for solar window film after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Industry Development

  • March 2022: Avery Dennison announced plans to invest USD 34 million for establishing a new manufacturing plant at Yamuna Expressway Developing Authority (YEIDA), a part of Greater Noida city of India.

Segments

Vacuum Coated to Have Maximum Share with Increasing Demand from Transportation and Construction Industries

Based on product type, the market is divided into clear, dyed, and vacuum coated. Vacuum coated segment is estimated to have the maximum market share due to increasing demand from the automotive and construction industries. They are known to block the maximum amount of solar radiation. Dyed films also play an important role due to their affordability, durability, and aesthetic properties.

The tinted Segment is the Prime Part Due to Various Advantages

According to technology, the market is divided into tinted, polymer-dispersed liquid crystals, suspended particle devices, and others. The tinted segment is set to hold the largest part due to its relatively lower cost, convenience, and attractiveness to improvise the quality of interior space. Additionally, vacuum-coated films, such as dyed films and metalized films, are manufactured using tinted technology. Rising technological innovations and the adoption of temperature control films are fueling the demand for tinted technology.

Construction Industries to be the Prime Part Due to Solar Films’ Ability to Reflect Harmful Radiations

On the basis of application, the market is divided into construction, automotive, and others. Construction industries are set to hold the largest share due to the usage of such films for reflecting solar radiation and improving the aesthetical appeal of buildings. The ability of solar films to protect from harmful solar radiation helps keep the internal environment cool and lowers the air conditioning cost.

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/solar-control-films-market-101558

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Solar Films from the Automotive Industry to Drive Market Development

Rising demand for solar films from the automotive industry is projected to drive the solar control window film market growth. Power consumption influences the vehicle battery size, which affects the automobile's overall performance. These films are designed to block harmful ultraviolet rays. They also help protect the seats and dashboards of the vehicle from harmful UV light. They block 70% of the solar light and reduce the need for air conditioning. The heat rejected can significantly improve passenger comfort while reducing the load on the air conditioning system.

However, the presence of various alternative solutions and warranty challenges are expected to impede market expansion.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share Due to Demand for Aesthetic Look

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the majority solar control window film market share due to increased construction and automotive activities in India and China. The demand for an aesthetic look in the automotive and construction industries and higher purchasing power in Japan are anticipated to play a considerable role in driving market growth in the region.

North America is projected to show significant growth as the U.S. is gaining momentum in the construction industry. The region witnessed the proliferation of the burgeoning electronic vehicle industry, thereby increasing the demand for solar control window film.

Europe is anticipated to have substantial growth due to rising demand from the automotive sector. The region has the highest luxury car density in countries such as Luxembourg, Germany, and the U.K.

Competitive Landscape

Capacity Expansion by Key Market Players to Drive Market Course

The market is segmented into various market players. The players have been establishing distribution networks to cater to the demand for window films. The window film division of Madico Inc. deals with the manufacturing and distribution of high-performance films for architectural, automotive, and safety & security applications through an extensive international distributor network.

In January 2020, Eastman Chemical Company announced the capacity expansion of its manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany. This is to support the new coating and laminating line and the growth of Eastman’s high-performance branded paint protection and window film products.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-control-films-market-101558

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions

    • . Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Solar Window Film Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19

    • Steps were taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Solar Control Window Film Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Type (Value)

      • Clear

      • Dyed

      • Vacuum Coated

    • By Technology (Value)

      • Tinted

      • Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals

      • Suspended Particle Device

      • Others

    • By Application (Value)

      • Construction

      • Automotive

      • Others

    • By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Toc Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/solar-control-films-market-101558

Read Related Insights:

Concrete Admixtures Market Share and regional forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


