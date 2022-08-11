U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,327.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,420.50
    +28.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.30
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.39
    -0.36 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.06
    -1.71 (-7.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5670
    -0.3060 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,494.72
    +1,455.48 (+6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.78
    +44.56 (+8.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.02
    -5.09 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Solar E-Bike Market to Reach $6.01 Billion, Globally, by 2040 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·8 min read

Factors such as favorable government regulations and policies to encourage the use of solar e-bikes, surge in fuel costs, and increase in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar e-bike market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solar E-Bike Market by Motor Type (HUB Motor, Mid Drive), by Battery Type (Lead acid, Lithium ion (Li-ion), Others), by Application (Sports, Fitness, Daily Commute), by Consumer Segment (Urban, Rural), by Power Output (250W & Less Than 250W, Above 250W): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040". According to the report, the global solar e-bike industry is estimated to generate $1.66 billion in 2030, and is anticipated to generate $6.01 billion by 2040, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2030 to 2040.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as favorable government regulations and policies to encourage the use of solar e-bikes, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity is expected to drive the global solar e-bike market growth. However, high purchases and maintenance cost and low operating efficiency of solar e-bikes as compared to traditional bikes are some of the factors that hinder the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in solar e-bikes and improvement in the bicycle infrastructure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Download Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10436

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global solar e-bike market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which led to lesser use of public transportation and solar e-bikes.

  • Temporary closure of e-bikes manufacturing facilities as well as bikes stores adversely affected the overall production and sales of solar e-bike during the initial stage of the pandemic.

  • The pandemic also resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.

  • Nevertheless, the global solar e-bike market has recovered soon in the post-pandemic as solar e-bikes are considered a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation. In addition, the pandemic has changed the way people commute, and bicycling has become even more popular around the world.

The HUB motor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on motor type, the HUB motor segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar e-bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2030 to 2040, due to increased awareness regarding global warming and change in user preference toward adoption of zero-emission vehicles. In addition, benefits associated with a HUB motor such as an independent drive system with no maintenance, hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and excellent performance make it a preferred choice for electric bike users.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10436

The urban segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on consumer, the urban segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global solar e-bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to significant increase in vehicular population and traffic congestions along with stringent regulations on gasoline and diesel vehicle emissions in metropolitan urban areas. However, the rural segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.0% from 2030 to 2040, due to the fact that small electric mobility such as solar electric bikes and electric bicycles are quickly becoming attractive alternatives for rural mobility demand, especially in areas with acceptable power supply and vehicle charging infrastructure. Moreover, increase in utilization in rural areas to navigate through rough terrains supplement the growth of the segment.

The daily commute segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the daily commute segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2030, contributing to more than half of the global solar e-bike market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in inclination of commuters toward usage of e-bicycles as cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution. However, the fitness segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2030 to 2040, due to the adoption of electric biking providing less cardiac exertion for people with existing coronary problems as pedals exert considerably less energy than a standard bicycle.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10436

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2030, accounting for more than half of the global solar e-bike market. Increase in collaborations between various foreign investors and domestic players have paved the way for a competitive market, offering an attractive price range, which acts as a major growth-inducing factor. However, the North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2030 to 2040. This is attributed to rise in popularity of electric bike sport events.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Dorel Industries Inc.

  • Accell Group

  • Cervelo

  • Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • CSE EV Group Co. Ltd.

  • Derby Cycle

  • Kona Bicycle Company

  • Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Olympus Bikes

  • Royal Dutch Gazelle

  • Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

  • Trek Bicycle Corporation

  • Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Kvaern (Key Innovator)

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10436

Similar Reports We Have on E-Bike Industry:

Solar Vehicle Market by EV (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), Vehicle Type (PC and CV), Battery (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), Component (EV Battery Cells and Packs, On-Board Charger, Infotainment System, and Instrument Cluster), and Charging Stations (Normal, Super, and Inductive Charging): Global Forecast Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Solar Carport Charging Station Market by Type (Medium and Small Solar Carport Charging Station and Large Solar Carport Charging Station) and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar-Powered UAV Market by Type (Fixed-Wing UAV, Multi Rotor UAV, and Others), Application (Commercial, Defense and Military, and Other), and Component (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation & Control System, and Payload): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Solar Bus Market by Product Type (Electric, Hybrid and Solar), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Golf Cart Market by Application (Passenger Mover Golf Cart, Turf Maintenance/Utility Golf Cart, and Food and Beverage Golf Cart), By Seating Capacity (Small (2-4 Seater), Medium (6-8 Seater), and Large (Above 8 Seater)), By Use Case (Golf Operations, Personal, and Utility), By End-Use Vertical (Golf/Sports, Education, Government, Industries, Resort, Hotels and Malls, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Train Market by Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), Application (Passenger and Freight), Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, <200 km/h), Battery Technology (Gel Tubular, Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA), Conventional Lead-Acid, Sinter PNE, Fiber PNE, Pocket Plate and Lithium-Ion): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Boat Market by Boat Type (Pure Electric Boat and Hybrid Electric Boat), Solar Panel (Mono Crystalline, Multi Crystalline and Amorphous Silicon) and Size (Small Size, Mid-size and Large Size): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-e-bike-market-to-reach-6-01-billion-globally-by-2040-at-13-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301604024.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Aren't Ideal

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things...

  • A familiar face is back at Diman as interim superintendent

    Brian Bentley worked for Diman for 38 years. Now, he's back as interim superintendent.

  • Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Crestchic Plc...

  • Feathers Fly As Wild Turkey Dodges Cops In Slapstick Apartment Chase

    One officer used a net in an attempt to nab the turkey as it shuffled around an apartment on Friday.

  • European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. Aegon jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

    The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline prices tend to peak in the summer.

  • Siemens Sees Brisk Demand Persist Through Cost, Supply Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG said strong orders from all markets are set to continue in coming months, helping the company combat mounting inflation and supply-chain problems that are weighing on returns. The German industrial giant, reporting a quarterly net loss that missed expectations Thursday, said it’ll double down on efficiencies to offset the drag as well as passing on higher costs to customers. “We see strong demand from our markets even going forward three to four quarters,” Chief Executi

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russia ‘Lost’ Ten Combat Planes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces “lost” nine combat aircraft in Crimea and one more in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday in his nightly video address. His comments came after a blaze in Crimea that Russian state media said resulted in one fatality. Russia’s Defense Ministry said munitions had exploded and the fire wasn’t caused by an incoming strike; some defense analysts said it had the hallmarks of a Ukrainian attack. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

  • The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

    A Michigan is expanding his fiber internet service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]