Solar E-Bike Market to Reach $6.01 Billion, Globally, by 2040 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as favorable government regulations and policies to encourage the use of solar e-bikes, surge in fuel costs, and increase in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar e-bike market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solar E-Bike Market by Motor Type (HUB Motor, Mid Drive), by Battery Type (Lead acid, Lithium ion (Li-ion), Others), by Application (Sports, Fitness, Daily Commute), by Consumer Segment (Urban, Rural), by Power Output (250W & Less Than 250W, Above 250W): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040". According to the report, the global solar e-bike industry is estimated to generate $1.66 billion in 2030, and is anticipated to generate $6.01 billion by 2040, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2030 to 2040.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as favorable government regulations and policies to encourage the use of solar e-bikes, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity is expected to drive the global solar e-bike market growth. However, high purchases and maintenance cost and low operating efficiency of solar e-bikes as compared to traditional bikes are some of the factors that hinder the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in solar e-bikes and improvement in the bicycle infrastructure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Download Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10436

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global solar e-bike market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which led to lesser use of public transportation and solar e-bikes.

Temporary closure of e-bikes manufacturing facilities as well as bikes stores adversely affected the overall production and sales of solar e-bike during the initial stage of the pandemic.

The pandemic also resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.

Nevertheless, the global solar e-bike market has recovered soon in the post-pandemic as solar e-bikes are considered a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation. In addition, the pandemic has changed the way people commute, and bicycling has become even more popular around the world.

Story continues

The HUB motor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on motor type, the HUB motor segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar e-bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2030 to 2040, due to increased awareness regarding global warming and change in user preference toward adoption of zero-emission vehicles. In addition, benefits associated with a HUB motor such as an independent drive system with no maintenance, hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and excellent performance make it a preferred choice for electric bike users.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10436

The urban segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on consumer, the urban segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global solar e-bike market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to significant increase in vehicular population and traffic congestions along with stringent regulations on gasoline and diesel vehicle emissions in metropolitan urban areas. However, the rural segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.0% from 2030 to 2040, due to the fact that small electric mobility such as solar electric bikes and electric bicycles are quickly becoming attractive alternatives for rural mobility demand, especially in areas with acceptable power supply and vehicle charging infrastructure. Moreover, increase in utilization in rural areas to navigate through rough terrains supplement the growth of the segment.

The daily commute segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the daily commute segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2030, contributing to more than half of the global solar e-bike market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in inclination of commuters toward usage of e-bicycles as cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution. However, the fitness segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2030 to 2040, due to the adoption of electric biking providing less cardiac exertion for people with existing coronary problems as pedals exert considerably less energy than a standard bicycle.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10436

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2030, accounting for more than half of the global solar e-bike market. Increase in collaborations between various foreign investors and domestic players have paved the way for a competitive market, offering an attractive price range, which acts as a major growth-inducing factor. However, the North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2030 to 2040. This is attributed to rise in popularity of electric bike sport events.

Leading Market Players: -

Dorel Industries Inc.

Accell Group

Cervelo

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

CSE EV Group Co. Ltd.

Derby Cycle

Kona Bicycle Company

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Olympus Bikes

Royal Dutch Gazelle

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Kvaern (Key Innovator)

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10436

Similar Reports We Have on E-Bike Industry:

Solar Vehicle Market by EV (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), Vehicle Type (PC and CV), Battery (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), Component (EV Battery Cells and Packs, On-Board Charger, Infotainment System, and Instrument Cluster), and Charging Stations (Normal, Super, and Inductive Charging): Global Forecast Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Solar Carport Charging Station Market by Type (Medium and Small Solar Carport Charging Station and Large Solar Carport Charging Station) and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar-Powered UAV Market by Type (Fixed-Wing UAV, Multi Rotor UAV, and Others), Application (Commercial, Defense and Military, and Other), and Component (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation & Control System, and Payload): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Solar Bus Market by Product Type (Electric, Hybrid and Solar), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Golf Cart Market by Application (Passenger Mover Golf Cart, Turf Maintenance/Utility Golf Cart, and Food and Beverage Golf Cart), By Seating Capacity (Small (2-4 Seater), Medium (6-8 Seater), and Large (Above 8 Seater)), By Use Case (Golf Operations, Personal, and Utility), By End-Use Vertical (Golf/Sports, Education, Government, Industries, Resort, Hotels and Malls, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Train Market by Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), Application (Passenger and Freight), Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, <200 km/h), Battery Technology (Gel Tubular, Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA), Conventional Lead-Acid, Sinter PNE, Fiber PNE, Pocket Plate and Lithium-Ion): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Solar Boat Market by Boat Type (Pure Electric Boat and Hybrid Electric Boat), Solar Panel (Mono Crystalline, Multi Crystalline and Amorphous Silicon) and Size (Small Size, Mid-size and Large Size): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-e-bike-market-to-reach-6-01-billion-globally-by-2040-at-13-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301604024.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research