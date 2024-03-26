Solar eclipse glasses from Warby Parker available for free next week: How to get a pair

The solar eclipse is under two weeks away and people are preparing to safely observe the astral phenomenon on April 8.

The 115 mile path of totality will cover portions of the Midwest, the Rust Belt and the Northeast, though most of the country will get to see the moon pass in front of at least a portion of the Sun.

Warby Parker, the independent eyewear company, will be giving away eclipse glasses at its 240 stores across the country.

This is the second time the company has distributed eclipse related eyewear as the company conducted a similar promotion in 2017.

"As avid supporters of sharp vision, we want to make sure you have everything you need to safely witness this celestial spectacle," the company said in press material announcing the giveaway.

Warby Parker partnered with Dr. Richard Tresch Fienberg — former press officer for the American Astronomical Society — to provide scientifically accurate educational information around the event.

Here's how you can get your eclipse glasses from Warby Parker.

How to get Warby Parker eclipse glasses

The eyewear company will provide the free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at their retail locations starting Monday, April 1. The glasses will remain available until the day of the eclipse or until the stock runs out.

Each family may receive up to two eclipse glasses.

If a store runs out of glasses, the company will provide a free eclipse pinhole projector and a do-it-yourself pinhole projector is available on the company's website.

Hailey Zehring, 11, Madyson Zehring, 14, Macie Zehring, 9, and Ashleigh Troth watch the solar eclipse with their protective glasses at Hayden Lawn in ASU Tempe campus on Aug. 21, 2017. The watch party was organized by ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration.

See the path of the total solar eclipse

The path of totality will begin in the United States in southwestern Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET.

The majority of North America will see the eclipse in some form. The only state that will not be able to see parts of the eclipse is Alaska.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas; USA TODAY

